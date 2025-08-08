By Gareth Davies
TRURO City have announced the signings of attacker Ben Starkie and midfielder Jake Taylor.
Starkie, 23, has been capped at senior level and several age groups by Tanzania, the country of his mother’s birth and has joined on a one-year deal with an option to extend.
Starkie came through the ranks at his home town team Leicester City, but left the King Power Stadium in 2018 and subsequently enjoyed a spell in Germany, before moving back to these shores.
He spent 2024/25 at last season’s FA Cup giantkillers Harborough Town. After defeating City’s then National League South rivals Tonbridge Angels, with a 4-1 victory, Harborough were paired with League One outfit Reading.
Travelling to Berkshire, Harborough took the Royals to extra-time, before eventually losing 5-3, with Starkie excelling in Town’s cup run.
Starkie left Harborough earlier this summer and after an extended trial with City, which has included four friendly appearances as a trialist, he has inked permanent terms at the TCS.
“I’m buzzing to be here, really excited about this season and really excited to get going with the team,” Starkie told the club website.
“Since I’ve been here on trial, the group has been a great group and welcoming. They have made my life easy which isn’t always the case when you are on trial. They have looked after me and they have now helped me settle in.
“I will do my best for the club and being involved in full-time football is something I have been wanting for a long time. I will hope to bring creativity, assists and goals, to help the team push forward, to achieve something this coming season.
“I also want to bring hard work to the table, to perform for the fans and my team mates.”
The news follows the arrival of midfielder Jake Taylor on a short-term contract.
The 26-year-old has been training with the Tinners and featured in last Saturday’s final pre-season clash on the road at Plymouth Parkway.
Manchester born, Taylor came through the ranks at twice European Cup winners Nottingham Forest, before joining Port Vale on loan in 2019, with the Valiants then managed by current City chief John Askey.
Taylor impressed in the Potteries, but his time at Vale Park was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The following campaign, 2020-21, Taylor had a second loan spell away from Forest, this time at Scunthorpe United.
After 13 appearances for the Iron, Taylor re-joined Port Vale, on a permanent basis, helping the side win promotion to League One, via a 3-0 play-off final win at Wembley.
Taylor, who has made over 100 appearances across League One and League Two, caught the eye under the arch, but in June 2022, moved north to Morecambe, where he remained until the end of 2023/24 term.
