By Kevin Marriott at Jenkins Park
SWPL PREMIER WEST (TUESDAY)
Millbrook 0 Callington Town 1
CALLINGTON made it two wins from two to kick off the new campaign following a hard-fought victory over a determined Millbrook at Jenkins Park on Tuesday evening.
Kev McCallion’s 73rd minute close range shot was enough to secure the points from a match of few clear chances but no lack of effort.
A ball into the penalty area was met by Calum Courts, who rose well to win the header, and McCallion was there to volley home clinically into the corner.
There were a couple of changes to Callington’s starting XI, including one enforced switch as Fin Harrison was unavailable due to work commitments.
Callington manager Dean Southcott said: “Despite a still-lengthy list of absentees, it was great to be able to hand a competitive first-team debut to development player Ollie Pollard, who came off the bench for his SWPL debut.”
The first half offered very few clear-cut chances. Millbrook started brightly and enjoyed the early spells of possession, but Cally gradually grew into the game but couldn’t break down a resolute home defence.
The second half followed a similar pattern, with both sides battling for control and opportunities still at a premium. It increasingly felt like the first goal would prove decisive – and that proved to be the case.
Callington began to apply more pressure. Harvey Barrett went close with a header at the far post from a corner, and Adam Patterson tested keeper Allan Terkjac with a solid effort.
After McCallion’s goal, Millbrook stepped up the pressure and central defender Abu Balde came close to an equaliser after 78 minutes when he crashed a header against the bar from a corner.
And substitute Jamie Geraghty came desperately close with an 83rd minute free-kick which left Cally keeper Jake Mead-Crebbin rooted to his line as the ball curled inches wide.
Callington nearly made it two deep into stoppage time. With Millbrook pushing forward in search of an equaliser, Shay McCarthy broke down the left with pace and squared it perfectly for Courts, but Terkjac stretched out a leg to prevent the ball hitting the net.
A goal would have capped a tremendous performance from Courts, who was named man-of-the-match by Cally for his tireless effort in midfield. Jamie Rowlands at full-back was also outstanding.
Southcott said: “All substitutes played their part in seeing out the win, bringing fresh energy and composure across the pitch.
“A big thank you once again to the excellent travelling support on a midweek evening.
“We now look ahead to our third consecutive away fixture as we travel to Bude (Wednesday, August 13).”
MILLBROOK: Allan Tercjak, Cameron Stephens, Ben Endean, Jamie Richards (capt), Josh Toulson (Lewis Pacey, 62), Abu Balde, Jayden Preece (James Manuel, 72), William Burns (Kobi Lau, 83), Lee Robinson, Alfie Cole (JamieGeraghty, 58), Liam Manchip (Louis Wilson, 58).
CALLINGTON TOWN: Jake Mead-Crebbin; Jamie Rowlands, Harvey Barrett, Harry Southcott (capt), JJ Gill (Adam Patterson, 46); Connor Pritchard, Alex Jacob (Ed Harrison, 83), Calum Courts, Kev McCallion (Ben Langton, 80), George Soper (Oliver Pollard, 90+6), Taran Goodright (Shay McCarthy, 61).
Men-of-the-match: Millbrook – Abu Balde; Callington Town – Calum Courts.
