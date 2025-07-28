DARREN Gilbert has pinpointed the reason why his Liskeard Athletic side narrowly missed out on promotion from South West Peninsula League Premier West last season – and he’s determined there should be no repeat this time around.
The Blues finished two points behind champions Newquay, dropping some unexpected points in the last month of the campaign, including home draws against Holsworthy and Camelford.
But Gilbert believes it was the two defeats in their first four league games that cost them.
He said: “We lost at Holsworthy in our opening away game of last season and then went to Bodmin and were beaten there too, which gave us a mountain to climb.
“We only lost two of the next 26 league games, but we were always chasing Newquay and in the end we left ourselves with too much to do.
“We need to make a quicker start to this season, we can’t afford to lose games like we did at the start of the last campaign.
“But it’s not going to be easy because we start on Saturday away to Penzance and then have fixtures against Wendron, Wadebridge and Camelford in our first four games.”
The difference could be that the Blues appear to have a settled squad to launch the season, whereas things were quite chaotic this time last year with team selection hindered by injuries to key players and other unavailabilities.
Gilbert said: “The quality is there now, the hunger and desire is there, and as long as we don’t pick up any serious injuries we do look in good shape. The squad is complete, we have 18 or 19 players to select from and we’re ready.”
Liskeard have made eight new signings including wing-back Owen Pritchard from Ivybridge, exciting attacker George Newton from St Blazey, midfield man Fletcher Williams, who is returning to action after a long lay-off through injury, and defender Jordan Powell.
Some familiar faces return, including Harry Jeffery and Harvey Mullis from Torpoint Athletic, and Tom Savigar, while former Dobwalls winger CJ Pritchard is another astute addition.
Gilbert said: “I’m delighted to have signed Owen Pritchard, he’s strong with his left foot and right foot and a really exciting player to watch.
“He scored 16 goals from wing-back with Ivybridge last season and it was no surprise that four or five clubs were interested in signing him.
“George Newton is a player I’ve liked for a long time, but I never thought he would leave St Blazey. He came over for a couple of training sessions and after the second he asked me when he could sign for us.
“Jordan Powell will be a big asset for us at the back, he’s a no-nonsense defender who will fit in well in our squad.”
Of the returning players, Gilbert said of Jeffery: “He’s another who is going to be good for us this season. He’s a good player, we just need to bring the best out of him.”
One major blow for the manager was the departure of his son Will, who has joined Launceston.
He said: “It’s a disappointing one for me, Launceston have got a real gem there.
“He felt he needed to find his own way in the game and I think he’ll do well there because he was a key player for us from midfield last season.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.