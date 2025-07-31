By Gareth Davies
TRURO City are delighted to announce the signing of forward Rekeil Pyke on a one-year deal, with an option to extend.
The 27-year-old joins City after his summer release from SkyBet League Two outfit Grimsby Town.
Leeds born, Pyke began his career at Huddersfield Town and made one senior appearance for the Terriers, whilst serving Colchester, Wrexham, Port Vale, Rochdale and Shrewsbury on loan.
He left Huddersfield for the Salop in 2023 and spent three seasons at the Meadow. A loan spell to Scunthorpe ensued whilst a Shrewsbury player before joining Grimsby for the 2023/24 campaign.
After two years with the Mariners and a short loan at Eastleigh, Pyke becomes the fifth permanent signing Truro have made this summer, as the club gear up for their maiden National League campaign.
Pyke told trurocity.co.uk: “It is a pleasure to join the club and I was at Grimsby Town last year.
“I didn’t play many minutes, but I am hoping to rectify that here. The fans will see a lot of energy, hard work for the team and hopefully I can chip in with a few goals.
“I spoke to the manager and it is an exciting time to join the club and I can’t wait to get going. I have played at this level for Wrexham, whilst also playing in League One and Two, so hopefully I can bring my experience to Truro, so we can go on a good run.
“As a team, we will be giving everything to try and achieve something similar to last season. That is the goal for me in every season I play. There is a good togetherness within the group and I am happy to be joining a dressing room like this.”
