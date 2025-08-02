By Gareth Davies
TRURO City have announced the signing of Aidan Stone on a one-year deal, with an option to extend, subject to Football Association clearance.
The 26-year-old custodian’s most recent club was City’s divisional rivals Yeovil Town, but the Stafford-born stopper recently departed Huish Park.
An England Schoolboy international, Stone’s first professional club was Premier League Burnley, and after enjoying a productive loan spell with Lancaster whilst at Turf Moor, he joined Mansfield in 2019.
Since then, Stone has played all of his career either in the English Football League or the National League, firstly for the Stags, then Port Vale and Notts County.
Last term, Stone made 13 appearances on loan from the Magpies to Boston United, before joining Yeovil in February, ending the season as the Glovers’ number one.
He told the club website: “The new season is just round the corner so when I knew there was an opportunity to come here, I jumped at it.
“The manager spoke to me at length and I have been in regular contact with Phil (Osborn, goalkeeping coach), so this is something I wanted to get done.
“I know a few of the lads here already and they spoke about the project and what has been going on over the past year. This is certainly something that aligns with what I want to do.
“Hopefully I can add bits to the group and thrive in this kind of environment, as I’m only 26, which is young for a goalkeeper. To have experience behind me, is something that will only help me and the team on the training ground and matchday.”
