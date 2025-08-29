By Ross Hancock
THE Cornish Pirates return home to The Mennaye Field tonight as pre-season preparations continue against fellow Champ Rugby side, Bedford Blues.
Last Saturday saw a solid first outing for the Pirates at Redruth, running in 10 tries for a comprehensive 64-7 victory.
The Blues however present a very different challenge under the lights, having finished as Champ Rugby runners-up last season, second only to Ealing Trailfinders.
The Pirates make two changes to the starting 15, with Matt Cannon replacing Charlie Rice at lock and Jack Forsythe returning from Exeter Chiefs at openside flanker. On the bench. Sol Moody and Will Becconsall also return from the Premiership outfit.
Morgan Nelson celebrates 50 appearances for the Cornish Pirates having made his return from Gloucester Rugby in the summer. He will lead out the side on Friday evening.
Looking back on the Redruth game and ahead to this evening, Cornish Pirates’ joint head coach Alan Paver has said: “These games are so important to get out there and get a run out, bedding in combinations and allowing the players to get a feel for the contact again is invaluable.
“This week is a different proposition against a Champ side and a very good one at that, who had a particularly good season last year.
“We'll continue to go through the gears and aim towards that first Championship game against Hartpury in a few weeks time.”
CORNISH PIRATES: 15 Iwan Price-Thomas, 14 Ben Cambriani, 13 Chester Ribbons, 12 Harry Yates, 11 Arthur Relton, 10 Arwel Robson, 9 Dan Hiscocks (captain); 1 Billy Young, 2 Morgan Nelson, 3 Alfie Petch, 4 Josh King, 5 Matt Cannon, 6 Barnaby Elderkin, 7 Jack Forsythe, 8 Tomiwa Agbongbon. Replacements: Sol Moody, Alessandro Heaney, Ollie Andrews, Milo Hallam, Will Rigelsford, Will Becconsall, Louie Sinclair, Joe Elderkin, Matty Ward.
After tonight, the Chiefs have a fortnight off before a home clash with Premiership outfit Exeter Chiefs (7.30pm), an evening which will see GWR lay on a 10.30pm train from Penzance to help supporters get home.
The Pirates still have a lengthy wait until they start their league campaign when they welcome Hartpury on Saturday, October 4 (2.30pm).
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.