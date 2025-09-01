By Gareth Davies
BOSS John Askey says that a 3-0 victory over Boston United will give his Truro City side ‘belief’ for their ongoing maiden National League campaign.
The Tinners, without a win in their first five Step One outings, broke their duck in emphatic fashion at a rain-lashed Truro City Stadium.
In a dominant first half from Askey’s charges, they took the lead in stoppage time before the turnaround when striker Rekeil Pyke poked home from close range.
And the game was over as a contest inside the opening 10 minutes of the second stanza when Tyler Harvey converted from the spot and Will Dean lashed home a loose ball.
A solid defensive rearguard blunted any hopes of a Boston comeback and City should have had more as time ticked down with Zac Bell denied by the woodwork.
“It is what we all wanted from the start of the season,” Askey said. “It shows that we can do it, but this is just a start. We played really well again today and the difference was the first goal.
“We got some momentum from that and it gave us belief. It is always nice to score goals and to also keep a clean sheet.
“Everytime we went into the box we looked like we were going to get chances and it was a relief to get the result. On another day, we could have had a few more as well.”
Not only did City pick up their first points of the campaign, they also kept a clean sheet for the first time since April, with Aidan Stone replacing Dan Lavercombe between the sticks.
Askey added: “What he had to do, he did very competently.
“His talking was good and his kicking was good, although that isn’t taking anything away from how Dan has been.”
