SOUTH WEST PENINSULA LEAGUE PREMIER WEST (WEDNESDAY)
Holsworthy 2 Dobwalls 1
SUBSTITUTE Chris Wildern’s 83rd minute strike secured all three points for unbeaten Holsworthy against a young Dobwalls side who were unlucky not to take something away from the game at Upcott Field on Wednesday.
Wildern had only been on the field for a couple of minutes before he was in the right place at the right time to fire home what turned out to be the winning goal.
And Magpies manager Kevin Squire, whose side jumped up to third in the table, said: “Chris gets my man-of-the-match award because although he only played 10 minutes or so, he made the difference.”
Holsworthy had started the game well and it was no surprise when they swept ahead in the 22nd minute with a quality finish from Gavin Carter from the edge of the box after Dobwalls had blocked a run from wing-back Will Harris.
The last 10 minutes of the half was played in torrential rain when it was almost impossible to put two passes together. Fortunately the second half started in drier conditions.
Holsworthy again made a strong start but Dobwalls were gaining in confidence and deservedly equalised in the 63rd minute with a fierce low drive from Dan Alford which took a deflection on its way into the net.
It then developed into an end-to-end battle with both goalkeepers forced to make superb saves to keep the game level and, if anything, Dobwalls looked the more likely to nick a winner.
But Holsworthy’s changes from the bench led to a change in formation which brought more pressure from the home side, eventually leading to Wildern’s winner.
Dobwalls still had an opportunity to snatch a point in injury time but Holsworthy keeper Ryan Chadwick tipped the ball over the bar.
Manager Squire told the club’s Facebook channel: “We ground out a win in the end. We started well and passed the ball against a young and inexperienced team, but a team that gives its all.
“They sat in for long periods but we didn’t show enough quality to break them down to be fair.
“In the first half we did really well with our passes, created some good chances and got ourselves a goal.
“Second half we didn’t get going for long periods and our passing got worse as the game went on. We didn’t have the quality to get that second goal and they grew into the game.
“They didn’t create many chances but they hurt us with their pace and got their just rewards with a deflected goal which the keeper had no chance with.
“At that point we decided to change a few players and the formation and we started to create chances again.
“I put on Chris with about 10 minutes to go and he scored with his second touch.”
HOLSWORTHY: Ryan Chadwick, Callum Martyn, Will Harris, Sam Hill, Jedd Peschke (capt), Aiden Slade, Tallan Burns, Jay Thomas, Joe Barker, Ben Sharpe, Gavin Carter. Subs: Ben Grech, Chris Wildern, Josh Down, Kieran Jollow, Elis Aldrich.
DOBWALLS: Robin Brown, Ryan Winfield, Michael Hambly, Rhys Connew, Cameron Copp, Fin Neville, Kieran Owen, Levi Cable, Dan Alford, Theo Robinson, Alex Oshinyemi. Subs: Dan Fraser, Jordan Bunworth, Cameron Dymond, James Green.
Men-of-the-match: Holsworthy – Sam Hill; Dobwalls – Dan Alford.
