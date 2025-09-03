St Piran League Division Four East latest round-up
LANDRAKE reformed over the summer and have started their quest to go up through the leagues with five wins from their opening seven games.
Saturday saw them run out 4-2 winners over visiting Bodmin Dragons with Luke Bancroft, Jordan Davies, Scott Henning and Joss Marino on target. Hayden Boxall was amongst the scorers for the visitors.
St Cleer have 11 points from seven games and sit second following a 2-0 home win over Lostwithiel Reserves.Alfie Wilson (55) and Karl Gross (85) ensured the points stayed with the hosts.
St Blazey Thirds and St Dennis Reserves both have 10 points from five matches.
Blazey thrashed Lifton Reserves 6-1 while St Dennis edged a close contest 2-1 at North Hill.
Adam Smith gave Lifton a 10th minute lead, but by half-time the hosts led thanks to Lucas Carter (19) and Craig Peathyjohns (45).
Will Scawn (48), Rory Williams (57), Ben Barnes (66) and Sean Adlington (75) added the gloss.
Ryan Hayhurst and Thomas Hicks got the goals for St Dennis with Jamie Michael on target for the hosts.
St Columb Major are rebuilding in the bottom division and Proved far too strong for visiting Gerrans and St Mawes United in a 6-0 win.
Dominic Roberts had the hosts 2-0 up inside 17 minutes before Dylan Rodgers made it three 10 minutes before half-time.
Roberts grabbed his hat-trick on 69 minutes before sub Alex Rodgers grabbed a brace on 72 and 85 minutes.
