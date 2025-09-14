By Tom Howe at the Truro City Stadium
ENTERPRISE NATIONAL LEAGUE (SATURDAY)
Truro City 0 Rochdale 1
TRURO City were frustrated at the TCS as an early goal saw them fall to a narrow 1-0 defeat against league leaders Rochdale.
The visitors edged ahead through Kyron Gordon’s 11th minute strike and despite this early setback, City responded with a resilient display, particularly after the break, when they carved out a succession of good chances. Dom Johnson-Fisher was a constant menace, while Harry Kite and Will Dean both also went close to restoring parity.
Home custodian Aidan Stone, who required treatment following the Rochdale goal, produced a string of fine saves to keep City in the contest, while the backline – marshalled superbly by the likes of Ryan Law and Sam Sanders – stood strong.
Manager John Askey made just the one change to the starting XI of seven days prior at Carlisle United, with Johnson-Fisher replacing Luke Jephcott in attack.
Shaun Donnellan was handed his home debut, while Seidou Sanogo returned to the matchday squad for the first time since August, on the bench.
The opening exchanges saw Dale threaten early, with a cross from the league’s leading marksman Mani Dieseruvwe claimed confidently by Stone, while Aidan Barlow slipped at a key moment to offer City a chance of regrouping.
Rochdale’s breakthrough soon followed however, with Gordon getting his boot through a sea of bodies to prod home. Back on his feet, Stone was immediately called into action to deny Ethan Ebanks-Landell as well as Dieseruvwe from adding to the scoreline.
City began to grow into the game from this point, with Christian Oxlade-Chamberlain’s long throws again causing problems and Johnson-Fisher showing flashes of brilliance, while Tyler Harvey and Dean each had sights of goal, although to no avail.
The second half belonged to Truro. With the wind at their backs, the Tinners launched wave after wave of attack. Sanders, Harvey, and Kite all went close, while Johnson-Fisher twisted and turned his way through the Dale defence, narrowly missing the target on multiple occasions.
Donnellan and Dean also tested Manchester City loanee, Oliver Whatmuff, who seemed desperate to leave with a clean sheet.
City’s best chance came in the 56th minute when Johnson-Fisher bent a shot inches over the bar. Kite and Oxlade-Chamberlain were also unlucky not to have scored. The former had Whatmuff scrambling to reach a well-struck effort that whistled just past the post, while the latter missed from close range – his blushes spared by the linesman’s flag.
Stone made a miraculous save to keep out Dieseruvwe, unaware himself that the flag had already gone up, while a series of late City corners bore little fruit as the Tinners pushed hard for an equaliser that, ultimately, proved elusive.
Next up for Truro is a return to National League Cup action, with Fulham Under-21s visiting the TCS on Tuesday evening (7.00 pm).
That’s followed by a trip to seventh-placed Scunthorpe United next Saturday (3pm), when Askey’s side will be looking to turn their promising performances into points.
TRURO CITY: Stone, Bell (Starkie, 79), Dean, Sanders, En-Neyah (Hasani, 68), Harvey, Johnson-Fisher, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Law, Donnellan, Kite (Jephcott, 89). Subs not used: Lavercombe (gk), Riley-Lowe, Sanogo, Kinsey.
ROCHDALE: Whatmuff, Gordon, East (Pettit, 84), Ebanks-Landell, Allarakhia (Mancini, 73), Gilmour, Dieseruvwe, Rodney (Berkoe, 73), Adebayo-Rowling (Moss, 84), Barlow (McBride, 63), Beckwith. Subs not used: Amantchi, Humbles.
