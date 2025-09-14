After an unfortunate Owen Haslam own goal put the Martyrs in front, the Cornish side, who had reached the Second Qualifying Round for the first time in their history by virtue of wins at league rivals Saltash United, Sidmouth Town and then Hellenic Premier Division side Royal Wootton Bassett Town, were given a golden opportunity to equalise when they were awarded a penalty in first half stoppage time for a foul on Darren Hicks.