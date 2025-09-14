TORPOINT Athletic joint boss Dean Cardew praised his side’s performance despite bowing out of the FA Cup at National League North outfit Merthyr Town on Saturday.
The Point, who are flying high in the Western League Premier Division, were the only side from their league still standing as they headed to South Wales, and although they were comfortably beaten 4-0 in the end, they had their moments.
After an unfortunate Owen Haslam own goal put the Martyrs in front, the Cornish side, who had reached the Second Qualifying Round for the first time in their history by virtue of wins at league rivals Saltash United, Sidmouth Town and then Hellenic Premier Division side Royal Wootton Bassett Town, were given a golden opportunity to equalise when they were awarded a penalty in first half stoppage time for a foul on Darren Hicks.
But Curtis Damerell’s penalty was brilliantly diverted on to the post by Jamie Cogman as it stayed 1-0 midway into the second half.
Torpoint continued to stay in the game but once centre-half Callum O’Brien went off following a nasty head injury, the hosts took advantage with Cawley Cox slotting in a hat-trick in front of 789 supporters, 40 of which had made the long trip up from East Cornwall.
A proud Cardew said: “We’re obviously disappointed to lose the game, but there are ways of losing and I was extremely proud of the performance all the lads put in yesterday.
“Against a very good team who are three leagues above us, we had a gameplan and changed the shape that we have been used to playing this season.
“To get to the hour mark only 1-0 down we felt like it was going to plan.
“However, we then lost Callum O’Brien to injury which forced us to have a reshuffle and from this moment Merthyr started to pull us around a bit more and find more gaps, resulting in three more goals.
“With them turning the screw late on it would have been easy for us to roll over and lose seven or 8-0 but we didn’t, we kept working right until the final whistle.”
Torpoint are in their fourth season at Western League level having won the South West Peninsula League Premier West title in the 2022/23 campaign and play in front of between 100 and 150 most weeks, a far cry from Merthyr who play at Step Two of the Non-League game and average over 1,700 in the league at Penydarren Park.
Cardew said: “It was great experience for us all, playing at a fantastic stadium like that in front of a big crowd and to see so many of our own supporters there taking in the occasion was very special.”
While the FA Cup run was important, Torpoint now return to league action as they look to maintain their play-off position in the league.
Cardew, who saw his side win six of their first seven league outings as well as drawing their opener, wants his side to get back on the horse.
He said: “We now have to put this little cup run to bed and concentrate on our next run of fixtures starting on Tuesday night at home to Barnstaple.”
The Point are also due to be in action on Saturday when they welcome SWPL Premier East high-flyers Bovey Tracey in the FA Vase (3pm).
