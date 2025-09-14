By Robbie Morris at Penydarren Park
EMIRATES FA CUP (SECOND QUALIFYING ROUND)
Merthyr Town 4-0 Torpoint Athletic
TORPOINT Athletic’s record-breaking FA Cup run came to an end at Penydarren Park on Saturday afternoon as National League North side Merthyr Town ran out 4-0 winners.
The hosts led 1-0 at the break thanks to an unfortunate Owen Haslam own goal before Cawley Cox’s second half hay-trick sent the Welsh side through.
As expected, the home side started well, but it was the Western League outfit - who had never reached this stage before - that went close when Curtis Damerell found a way through in the eighth minute to find Joe Rapson in the box, but his shot was cleared.
Despite the early pressure from the hosts, it took until the 14th minute for their first shot on target, Aneurin Livermore testing Ryan Rickard from range.
Six minutes Merthyr were close to breaking the deadlock, Handley but across the ball in to the area which was met by the sliding Cox, who was unable to beat the advancing Rickard.
Marthyr had to make a early change on the 25th minute due to Lee Lucas suffering an injury which meant Adulai Sambu was introduced on the left.
His impact was felt on the half hour mark as Livermore’s ball over the visitors’ defence found the wideman, who cut inside and then out and shot towards goal. With the retreating Owen Haslam trying to clear the ball, he unfortunately put the ball into his own net.
But Torpoint continued to battle and with two minutes remaining of the first period, a long ball was put in behind Merthyr and a mix up at the back allowed Sam Pearson to nip in and get a shot off from inside the box which Jamie Cogman saved well. The resulting corner saw Alex John head off his own line.
Two minutes into injury-time the visitors had a chance to equalise. A sliding challenge from John brought down Darren Hicks in the area, with the referee pointing to the spot. Up stepped Damerell, but Cogman was able to get a fingertip to his bottom left and push the shot onto the post.
There was a lengthy stoppage eight minutes into the second half when Torpoint’s Callum O’Brien suffered a head injury and had to be replaced by Sam Morgan.
Five minutes past the hour mark the hosts doubled their lead. Lewys Twamley played the ball wide to Cole Jarvis who crossed the ball into box where Cox fired past Rickard.
With 11 minutes remaining, the hosts extended their lead. Cox got his second after a John corner was directed to Handley, who headed the ball to Cox’s feet to do the rest.
Three minutes into stoppage time Merthyr got their fourth. Matty Harris’ good work on the edge of the area saw him slot Ricardo Rees through the back line, who squared to Cox to notch his hat-trick.
Torpoint did themselves proud against their higher league opponents and never gave up with a very hard-working performance.
TORPOINT ATHLETIC: Ryan Rickard; Dave Barker, Sam Hepworth, Owen Haslam (Laurence Murray 71), Callum O’Brien (Sam Morgan, 53), Freddie Chapman, Elliott Crawford (capt), Joe Rapson (James Rowe, 79), Darren Hicks (Tom Payne, 71), Curtis Damerell, Sam Pearson. Sub not used: James Morley (gk).
Torpoint Athletic man-of-the-match: Freddie Chapman.
