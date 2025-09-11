By Kevin Marriott
WESTERN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION
St Blazey 1 Ivybridge Town 3
ST BLAZEY’S worrying run of results continued at Blaise Park on Wednesday night as an impressive Ivybridge side deservedly bagged all three points in a very competitive match.
The Green and Blacks have now lost five of their last seven league games and of most concern is the number of goals being conceded – it’s now 12 in three matches.
Although hit by injuries to several key players, Blazey were still able to name some very good players in their XI but they failed to perform as a team.
Ivybridge, meanwhile, move up to 11th place and their levels of effort and commitment will make them difficult opponents for anyone.
The visitors were on the front foot from the start and it was something of a surprise that it took them until the 22nd minute to take the lead, with Cam Patterson driving in a low shot.
Blazey hit back with a fierce Tyler Elliott shot from 20 yards which forced keeper Jason Peters to turn it around the post, but they were level in the 38th minute.
A sweeping move through the middle led to the ball finding Teigan Rosenquest on the left side of the penalty area and his shot was too good for Peters this time.
Ivybridge’s response was to go back on the attack and they restored their lead two minutes before the break when St Blazey keeper Kyle Moore spilled a free-kick and defender Sam Hillson forced the ball over the line from close range.
Home supporters would have hoped for a fightback from their side after half-time, but it was Ivybridge who set the pace, with Patterson continuing to give Tom Hensman a tough time along the right flank.
And it was the wide man who was in the right place at the right time to make it 3-1 just before the hour as Blazey failed to clear a cross from the left.
Ivybridge were running the home side ragged at times and the pressure contributed to an uncharacteristic wild challenge by striker Tyler Elliott on Kaycee Ogwu in the 68th minute which left the Ivybridge winger writhing in pain.
The referee decided it only warranted a yellow card as Ogwu received lengthy treatment on the pitch before having to be helped off and replaced by Jalore Lawson.
The remainder of the game turned into a scrappy affair with stoppages and substitutions curtailing any flowing football.
With a two-goal cushion, Ivybridge looked relatively comfortable, but they had to endure almost 10 minutes of time added on before being able to celebrate their fourth win of the season.
Blazey are back at Blaise Park on Saturday with Brislington the visitors.
ST BLAZEY: Kyle Moore; Noah Maund, Tom Hensman, Charlie Hambly (capt), Jordan Bentley, Rio Daly (Alfie Fothergill, 74), Callum McGhee (Brad Rowe, 85), Sam Clifton, Dan Jennings, Tyler Elliott, Teigan Rosenquest. Subs not used: Will Tinsley, Charlie Menear, Mac Dewsnap (gk).
IVYBRIDGE TOWN: Jason Peters, Hayden Baugh, Jake Smelt (Ryan Smith, 79), Nathan Lang, Joe Cook, Sam Hillson, Dan Tate (Oscar Howard, 90+3), Josh Pope, Josh Johnson (Jamie Simmonds, 77), Cam Patterson (Kai Burrell, 82), Kaycee Ogwu (Jalore Lawson, 71).
Men-of-the-match: St Blazey – Jordan Bentley; Ivybridge Town – Dan Tate.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.