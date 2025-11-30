By Kevin Marriott at Kimberley Stadium
WESTERN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION
Saltash United 1 Paulton Rovers 1
SALTASH United underlined their promotion play-off credentials by matching fifth-placed Paulton in a cracking match at Kimberley Stadium on Saturday.
Jack Jefford’s 40th minute goal – his first in the league this season – gave sixth in the table Saltash a slender first half advantage before a 63rd minute equaliser from Kitan Jaiyeoba rewarded the visitors for a strong second half fightback.
Both sides had chances to secure all three points in a pulsating, end to end last 20 minutes but at the final whistle the two managers agreed a draw was a fair result.
Saltash, who hadn’t played for a fortnight since a 2-2 home draw with mid-table Bradford Town, welcomed Cole Fisher and Ben Goulty back into the starting line-up as Tom Huyton and attacker Joe Preece made way.
It was the Cornish outfit that came out of the traps the quicker and came close to taking an eighth minute lead when Fisher’s pass from the left rolled into the path of Reece Thomson, whose close-range shot was kept out by the legs of Paulton keeper James Smallcombe.
Two minutes later, Tyler Coombes had to be at his best to keep out a curling 20-yard shot from Kailan Guild which the back-peddling keeper just managed to tip over the bar.
Saltash bounced back to finish the half strongly and they took the lead five minutes before the break when another penetrating left wing run from Fisher ended with a cutback to Jefford, who scored from 12 yards.
It was almost 2-0 three minutes later when another cross saw Reece Thomson stretching to get in a header, but a defender’s presence prevented him from getting a clean contact.
Saltash picked up after the break where they had left off and twice the woodwork denied them as Goulty and Deacon Thomson saw efforts come back off the bar in the opening 12 minutes.
But the home side’s failure to get a second goal proved costly as Paulton equalised in the 63rd minute with Jaiyeoba heading in a superb right-wing cross from substitute Elliot Haffenden, who had been on the pitch for only two minutes.
Then followed a period of intense pressure from the visitors, but Saltash defended well as a unit before breaking out to carve out a good chance to take all three points eight minutes from time.
A cross from the right by sub Jayden Gilbert picked out Fin Wilkes, who brought the ball down brilliantly before seeing his goal-bound shot blocked on the six-yard line by a defender.
Saltash are back in action on Saturday when they welcome leaders Clevedon Town, before a vital Cornish derby against visiting Newquay on December 9 (7.45pm) as the Peppermints look to continue their own fine recent form.
SALTASH UNITED: Tyler Coombes; Rhys Connew (Max Everall, 65), Alfie Wotton, Ben Goulty, Hayden Greening, Charlie Elkington, Cole Fisher (Joe Preece, 73), Fin Wilkes, Deacon Thomson (Jayden Gilbert, 77), Reece Thomson, Jack Jefford (Tom Huyton, 90). Sub not used: Lee Britchford.
PAULTON ROVERS: James Smallcombe, Martin Lenihan, Thomas Bradley, Chris Peck, Alex Hallett, Jack Dancey, Kyle Witt (Joel Smedley, 61), Kailan Gould (Elliot Haffenden, 61), Dylan Gould, Daniel McBeam, Kitan Jaiyeoba (Kane Simpson, 81). Subs not used: Sidney Partridge, Kierran Ramsey.
Ashes’ man-of-the-match: Tyler Coombes.
