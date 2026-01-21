St Piran League Premier Division East round-up – Saturday, January 17
DEFENDING champions Saltash United Reserves extended their lead to five points at the top of the table following a 4-0 victory at bottom side Bodmin Town on Saturday.
The Ashes took a 17th minute lead through John Styring and within five minutes it was 2-0 through Frazer Ferris.
Ben Waters added a third on 41 minutes before Finlay Basterfield rounded off the scoring nine minutes from time.
Second-placed Torpoint Athletic Reserves weren’t in league action, but overcame a valiant performance from Pensilva to go through 4-2 in the Cornwall Intermediate Cup.
Pens’ Kyle Hutchings cancelled out Chris Westall’s 10th minute opener inside eight minutes, but the hosts were in front by the break via Ryan Easterbook.
Westall added a second seven minutes after the restart before the hosts confirmed their passage just after the hour through Matthew Cotter.
Sub Jacob Hobson pulled one back after 85 minutes for the Division One East outfit.
Kilkhampton secured a valuable point in their quest for third as they drew 0-0 at mid-table Foxhole Stars, but did see Polperro move back level with them after the Greens saw off St Austell Reserves 2-0 through Tim Ryan (12) and Jayden Gilbert (26).
The East Cornwall derby between Looe Town and Callington Town Development went the way of the Sharks by three goals to one.
The game was all but over by half-time as after philippos Kombostiotis gave them a 24th minute lead, Finn Bartlett (40) and Kombostiotis (42) bagged twice just before the break.
Callington refused to lie down and pulled one back via Andre Rodukov on 65 minutes, but Looe secured an eighth win from 12 starts.
The other league saw St Mawgan edge past fellow mid-table side Millbrook Reserves 3-2.
The hosts were on top for the first half and led through Craig Allen, before the visitors were much-improved after the break and netted via Charlie Brown and Jamie Geraghty.
However, a brace from Tom Barnett got the job done for the North Cornwall side.
The hosts included legendary striker Mark Goldsworthy for the first time having joined the Fishermen on dual-registration from Mousehole, but although he wasn’t on the scoresheet, the hosts still ran out 5-2 winners after a fabulous first half which included Gunni goals from Ben Backway and William Dunstone.
However, Thomas Booth’s brace plus efforts from William MacMeikan, Joshua Padgeth and Fraser Paterson proved decisive.
