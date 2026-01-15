South West Peninsula League Premier West preview – Saturday, January 17
TWELVE of the 16 teams in the division are in action including both title contenders – Liskeard Athletic and Elburton Villa.
Both secured victories last weekend, albeit in contrasting styles as after the Villa thrashed Millbrook 9-0 on Friday night, the Blues needed a late Harry Jeffery winner at in-form Falmouth Town Reserves to take a 1-0 win.
But it means that it’s a case of as you were with Liskeard having a three-point lead having played a game more, and to add to the mix, both games between the two clubs are yet to happen.
The latest chapter is on Saturday as Liskeard welcome mid-table Holsworthy who arrive at Lux park buoyed by reaching the Devon St Luke’s Challenge Cup semi-finals by knocking out Southern League side Brixham on penalties following a 1-1 draw.
That said, the Devonians have won just two of their last nine league games, while Liskeard have dropped just five points all season from 17 starts.
Elburton face another mid-table outfit in Wadebridge Town who will look for a response after a disappointing 3-1 defeat to strugglers Dobwalls last Saturday.
Dobwalls’ victory meant they moved off the bottom and above Truro City Reserves, and the Dingos will fancy their chances of back-to-back victories for the first time all season when they head to a St Day side who have been in good form recently at Vogue Park.
The Yellows – who are seven ahead of Truro and five clear of Dobwalls – have won their last two on home soil having seen off third-placed Penzance and Holsworthy.
But it is a game both teams will fancy their chances in as they look to avoid finishing last.
Truro have the day off while third bottom Launceston are at home to Sticker.
The Clarets were comfortably beaten 5-1 by Penzance last Saturday, a disappointing outcome after winning at Truro the week before, while Sticker arrive in a good moment.
They were narrowly beaten by Western League side Saltash in the Cornwall Senior Cup quarter-final 10 days ago and will head to North Cornwall fresh having not played since.
They have won two of their last three league games – including inflicting a first league defeat of the season on Liskeard just before Christmas.
Up to four teams are realistically in with a shout of finishing third, a position currently occupied by Callington Town.
With Penzance in Walter C Parson League Cup third-round action at Bude Town, Cally know a home victory over Falmouth will ensure they end the day in third, two clear of the Magpies having played once more.
Fifth-placed Camelford have to wait another week to return to action following their Cornwall Senior Cup heroics against Western League Newquay. The Camels go to Helston to take on Truro next Saturday as they look to close down Penzance and Callington.
The other game in the division is a mid-table clash as 11th-placed Millbrook welcome a Wendron side who sit ninth. The Dron could end the day seventh if they win and Holsworthy lose at Liskeard.
SWPL Premier West fixtures (3pm): Callington Town v Falmouth Town Reserves, Elburton Villa v Wadebridge Town, Launceston v Sticker, Liskeard Athletic v Holsworthy, Millbrook v Wendron United, St Day v Dobwalls.
Walter C Parson League Cup third-round (3pm): Bude Town v Penzance.
