LISKEARD Athletic joint boss Darren Gilbert hailed the Blues’ fitness as the title-chasers earned a 1-0 victory at Falmouth Town Reserves on Saturday in South West Peninsula League Premier West.
Liskeard headed to Bickland Park knowing they could ill-afford any mistakes following Elburton Villa’s 9-0 thrashing of East Cornwall rivals Millbrook on Friday night, but despite having to wait until the 82nd minute for a breakthrough via substitute Harry Jeffery, they held on to remain three points clear having played once more.
Reflecting on the success, Gilbert said: “It was a tough game, I knew it would be. Falmouth are a totally different team to the one we beat 5-0 earlier in the season.
“They work very hard but I was really pleased with our fitness because we haven’t played since Boxing Day and we haven’t been able to get into a rhythm for weeks.
“I thought we started really well, hit the woodwork and Ryan (Richards) had a couple of chances blocked by their keeper.
“In the second half I thought we dominated. I can’t remember Luke (Gwillam) having a save to make to be honest, and o ur subs came on at the right time and made the difference.
“Harry (Jeffery) did really well and obviously got the goal while Bailey (Mabin) is class and offers us that bit of something that can win tight games like this was.
“He was poorly all week so we didn’t start him, but we will be looking to get him into the team because he’s such an intelligent player.”
The only downside for Liskeard was an ankle ligament injury to left-back Ben Collins, which will keep him out for at least six weeks.
Gilbert concluded: “That’s a blow for us because Ben has been playing really well.”
The Blues are back in action on Saturday when they welcome mid-table Holsworthy (3pm).
