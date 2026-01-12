By Kevin Marriott at Bickland Park
SOUTH WEST PENINSULA LEAGUE PREMIER WEST
Falmouth Town Reserves 0 Liskeard Athletic 1
JUST when leaders Liskeard were beginning to think it was going to be one of those days, substitute Harry Jeffery popped up to fire a precious winner at Bickland Park on Saturday.
The Blues had been frustrated by the woodwork on several occasions during a dominant performance, but their perseverance paid off with Jeffery’s 82nd minute strike.
It turned one point into three as Liskeard – who made it 12 clean sheets in 19 games this season – restored their three-point lead over second-placed Elburton Villa, who had beaten Millbrook 9-0 the previous evening.
And when the season is reviewed in April, the Blues may well look back on a 1-0 win at Falmouth in January as one of their best results as Falmouth were unbeaten in five games and hadn’t lost at home since a 2-0 reverse against Penzance in early August.
The visitors made a fast start and came close to opening the scoring in the fourth minute when a lobbed shot from the edge of the penalty area by James Lorenz came back off the underside of the bar.
The woodwork came to Falmouth’s rescue again in the 24th minute when a Max Gilbert shot curled over keeper Josh Clark, but hit the angle of post and bar.
Falmouth’s first shot on target didn’t arrive until the 29th minute, but it launched a five-minute spell in which the home side came as close as they were going to getting a goal.
A loose attempted clearance looped high in the air before coming down under the bar, forcing keeper Luke Gwillam to punch clear under pressure. Soon after a corner caused chaos, but the Liskeard defenders managed to get the crucial challenges in.
Play switched to the other end and a clever one-two between Lorenz and Ryan Richards left Richards in the clear inside the penalty area – but the impressive Clark blocked the shot with his legs.
Falmouth’s best chance came two minutes later when a ricochet fell nicely to Evan Tresidder in the penalty area, but Gwillam closed him down quickly and saved a low shot.
Richards was presented with another excellent chance a minute before the break, but this time keeper Clark reacted well with a vital block.
The second half was dominated by Liskeard as they continued to search for a breakthrough.
They had a golden chance in the 75th minute when the pass of the match by substitute Bailey Mabin set George Newton clear, but he sliced his left foot shot well wide.
Mabin was the centre of attention again five minutes later with a fierce shot from the edge of the box which hit the bar and post before running along the goal line until a Falmouth defender cleared.
But two minutes later Liskeard finally made the net bristle as Matt Andrew chested down a left wing cross into the path of Jeffery, who gleefully swept a low right foot shot into the net.
LISKEARD ATHLETIC: Luke Gwillam; Josh McCabe (capt), Jordan Powell (Harry Jeffery, 63), Todd Hanrahan, Ben Collins; Matt Andrew, Sean Thomson (Sam Gerken, 63); James Lorenz (Bailey Mabin, 66), Max Gilbert, George Newton; Ryan Richards (Scott Sanders, 87). Sub not used: Matt Outtram.
Liskeard Athletic man-of-the-match: Ben Collins.
