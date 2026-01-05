South West Peninsula League Premier West round-up – Saturday, January 3
LISKEARD Athletic resume their title charge on Saturday at Falmouth Town Reserves with their lead down to three points as nearest challengers Elburton Villa saw off mid-table Sticker 3-0 at Haye Road.
The visitors had ended Liskeard’s unbeaten record before Christmas, but any hopes of the villagers repaying the favour failed to come to fruition as the Plymouth-based hosts eventually cruised to victory.
Connor Rush opened the scoring in the 16th minute before Reece Brown (54) and Adam Macpherson (65) completed the scoring.
Both of the top two are in action this weekend. Elburton, who have a game on Liskeard, welcome mid-table Millbrook on Friday night, while the Blues visit a Falmouth side who have scored 15 goals in their last two games.
Fal won 7-0 at Millbrook on Saturday as Kian Thomas’ hat-trick was added to by doubles from Jak Davies and Alex Wharton.
Elsewhere on Saturday, bottom side Dobwalls were beaten 3-1 by visiting Camelford who went level on points with Penzance who had the day off.
The Dingos took a third minute lead via Kieran Owen’s penalty, however after Ryan Downing saw his spot-kick saved on 10 minutes, the attacker levelled matters five minutes later.
Inside 10 minutes of the second half Camelford had the game wrapped up as Downing added his second before Kenley Dyson made it safe.
Second bottom Truro City Reserves were beaten 1-0 by fellow strugglers Launceston, while Josh Margetts’ brace added to Luke Hart’s opener as St Day saw off Holsworthy 3-0.
Callington are up to third after a 2-0 victory over Wendron United which included Kieran Prescott’s brace, while the North Cornwall derby between Bude Town and Wadebridge Town ended 2-2.
Kyle Flew netted twice for the Bridgers including a late leveller after Tornado Bello and Finn Reeve put the hosts in front.
