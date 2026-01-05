SOUTH WEST PENINSULA LEAGUE PREMIER WEST
Callington Town 2 Wendron United
CALLINGTON moved up to third in the table after Kieran Prescott scored either side of half-time to secure three valuable points at a bitterly cold Ginsters Marsh on Saturday.
Prescott broke the deadlock three minutes before half-time and doubled Cally’s lead 11 minutes into the second half to leave Wendron chasing the game.
It was Callington’s fifth successive league win, a run which has seen them score 17 goals while conceding only two. They have also secured a 10th clean sheet of the season with a dozen games remaining.
Joint manager Jamie Martin said: “We knew Wendron would be a good outfit and our overall application would need to improve.
“Thankfully the lads responded and our shape out of possession was brilliant and we were able to frustrate Wendron by limiting their chances in the final third.
“On the flip side, it was pleasing to see us create as many chances as we did and although we weren’t clinical, we scored the goals at crucial points of the game.”
After an initial morning inspection due to the overnight snow and frost, possession was fairly evenly shared in the opening exchanges before Callington created a number of good openings. Shay McCarthy, Prescott, Fin Harrison and Fin Skews all went close, with Skews striking the outside of the post.
At the other end Cally limited Wendron’s forward play in terms of clear chances, their best opportunity a fizzed ball across the six-yard box that evaded any touch.
It took until the 42nd minute for the breakthrough and it came via some good link-up play down the right. George Soper overlapped well and his cross to the far post found Prescott, who headed in with the aid of a deflection.
The visitors posed more of an attacking threat in the second half, but the home side battled hard and kept a good shape, which allowed them to get forward well on the turnovers.
Prescott was denied when well set, but he made it 2-0 in the 56th minute, again picked out at the far post, this time by a superb cross from Kieran Ryall, to nod into the net.
The remainder of the second half was fairly even and the two-goal cushion allowed Callington to soak up pressure when needed. Clear-cut chances for the visitors were limited whilst having more possession, with Jake Mead-Crebbin making an excellent low stop, while a great chance to set up a nervy finish was scooped over from six yards.
At the other end, McCarthy shot narrowly wide and the Wendron keeper made a superb save to prevent a third goal, unfortunately injuring himself in the process and unable to continue.
Man of the match went to Ryall, who continued his excellent run of form, closely followed by Prescott with his two goals and strong second half performance.
Next up for Callington is a tough away trip on Friday night to Camelford, a side firmly in the hunt for a top four position.
CALLINGTON TOWN: Jake Mead-Crebbin; George Soper, Callum Brown, Harvey Barrett, JJ Gill, Shay McCarthy, Kieran Ryall, Kieran Prescott, Elliot Haxell, Fin Skews, Fin Harrison. Subs: Josh Angel-Craven, Alex Jacob, Evan Barnes, Calum Courts.
Callington Town man-of-the-match: Kieran Ryall.
