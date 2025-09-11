TORPOINT Athletic joint boss Dean Cardew hailed his side as their 2-0 victory at Helston Athletic on Tuesday night kept up their unbeaten start in the Western League Premier Division.
The East Cornwall outfit raced into a two-goal lead inside 25 minutes through in-form attacker Joe Rapson’s double, but the game was turned on its head when Ryan Rickard was sent-off for handball outside of his box just after the half-hour mark.
Helston, who went into the game level with Torpoint on 16 points, had their moments but it was the visitors who had several chances to extend their lead.
In the end, Rickard’s dismissal did not matter as they made it 19 points from a possible 21 ahead of Saturday’s mouthwatering FA Cup Second Qualifying Round tie at National League North outfit Merthyr Town in South Wales.
A delighted Cardew said: “It was another really pleasing three points on Tuesday night, particularly with playing for 70 minutes with 10 men if you include all of the added on time the referee found from somewhere.”
He continued: “It was a great start from us with going 2-0 up early on, but the game naturally swung against us after Ricks’ red card, which we have no complaints about.
“We unfortunately had to sacrifice Joe (Rapson) to be able to get another defender on the pitch as it was our centre-half Freddie Chapman who took over in goal. Thankfully, Freddie put in a really solid performance.
“That meant we had to pick our moments more carefully on when to break and push forward to not leave too many gaps, but without sitting off too much and inviting pressure, but the lads managed the whole 70 minutes brilliantly.
“To be 11 games into the season still unbeaten is something we’re all very happy with and hopefully breeds confidence going into our game on Saturday.”
After the Merthyr trip, The Point are back in league action on Tuesday night when they welcome in-form Barnstaple Town to The Mill (7.30pm).
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.