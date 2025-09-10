By Gareth Davies
LEFT-sided player Ryan Law has signed a new multi-year deal with Truro City.
The 26-year-old was an integral and versatile part of City’s National League South title-winning side last term, after he joined Truro for a second time in the summer of 2023.
Law came through the ranks at SkyBet League One outfit Plymouth Argyle and on the eve of the 2019-20 season, joined Truro on loan.
After that campaign was cut short due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Law returned to Argyle and the Pilgrims were promoted to the third tier.
Further loan spells ensued at both Chippenham and Torquay in the following year with his most prudent Argyle campaign coming in 2021/22.
He made 22 first team appearances, which included a memorable goal in an away FA Cup tie at Birmingham City.
In 22/23, Law spent most of the season away from Home Park on loan at Gillingham and Yeovil before he was released upon the year’s conclusion.
It was back to Truro on a permanent basis, ensuring the side remained at Step Two, before collecting a winners medal as part of City’s championship-winning squad just a few months ago.
“When I joined a couple of years ago, the club didn’t have much direction,” Law told City’s website.
“There was no home ground as we were playing at Parkway, then Taunton and Gloucester. It was a hard time for the club because the players and staff didn’t know where we were going to play, at times even if we were going to play.
“Games were getting called off every other week and we were pleased to just stay in the National League South.
“Last year was so much different and it was great to see all the Truro fans back supporting their team, because it was tough to play in front of very few fans previously. They really pushed us over the line to do well and ultimately win the league.
“This year, we have played well and perhaps not got what we deserved in terms of points on the board. It is a big jump from National League South to the National League, but the boys have demonstrated that they can compete and belong at this level.
“We are looking forward to continuing putting in performances and I am delighted to have committed my future to the club.”
