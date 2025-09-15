By Kevin Marriott
SOUTH WEST PENINSULA LEAGUE PREMIER WEST (SATURDAY)
Liskeard Athletic 1 Bude Town 0
IN A GAME dominated by two excellent defences, it was always going to take something special to break the deadlock at Lux Park on Saturday.
That special moment arrived in the 75th minute when Liskeard striker George Newton collected possession on the edge of the Bude penalty area to the left.
He created a yard of space for himself, switched the ball to his left foot and curled in a superb shot which just managed to clear the outstretched hand of Bude goalkeeper Ty Rowe for his sixth of the season.
This was Liskeard’s fifth successive win, their seventh in eight, and their fifth clean sheet.
Bude, featuring three Under 18 players with two more on the bench, deserve plenty of credit too. Arriving on the back of two successive wins, they started confidently and after only four minutes, when Billy Hopcroft was brought down by Cory Harvey well outside his penalty area, some referees might have brought out a red card for the Liskeard keeper.
The punishment was only yellow and two minutes later Harvey made two vital saves, initially keeping out Finn Reeve’s free-kick and then blocking Hopcroft’s follow-up.
Bude continued to have a goal threat while keeping their shape at the back to deny an attack boasting Newton, Lorenz and Ryan Richards, playing for the Blues because he couldn’t travel with Torpoint.
The nearest they came to a breakthrough before half-time was when a Max Gilbert daisy cutter free-kick in the 31st minute took a heavy deflection off a defender and was heading in, but keeper Rowe made an excellent save with his legs.
Liskeard needed to be better and early in the second half Lorenz, saw a shot drift just wide.
It was then Bude’s turn to go close with Archie Perrott heading just over the bar.
But Liskeard stepped up the pressure and they should have taken the lead on the hour when Lorenz and Ben Collins combined to set up a great chance for substitute Gary Hird, but from 10 yards he sliced his shot high and wide.
At the other end a couple of minutes later Perrott found space just inside the penalty area and fired in a fierce low drive which was creeping inside the post before Harvey dived to his left to save.
It was getting to the stage where a goalless draw was a distinct possibility, but then came Newton’s magical moment to steer all three points Liskeard’s way.
There was one scare for the home side two minutes from time when a long range effort from James Wheeler just cleared the bar with Harvey struggling to get back to his line.
But Liskeard held out and their celebrations at the final whistle said it all.
LISKEARD ATHLETIC: Cory Harvey, Josh McCabe, Ben Collins, Harvey Mullis, Matt Andrew, Jordan Powell, Max Gilbert, James Lorenz, George Newton (Colin Pritchard, 78), Ryan Richards, Dane Hewings (Gary Hird, 51). Subs not used: Matt Outtram, Scott Sanders, Luke Gwillam (gk).
BUDE TOWN: Ty Rowe; Mason Tape, James Wheeler, Ewan Reeves (capt), Finn Reeve; Jake Woodland, Archie Perrott, Harry Hopcroft (Jago Tweitman, 72), Harrison Swatton, Billy Hopcroft, Dylan Morgan (Ruan Tape, 46). Subs: Ryan Vanstone, Aaron Hart, Ryan Hodge.
Men-of-the-match: Liskeard Athletic – George Newton; Bude Town – Finn Reeve.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.