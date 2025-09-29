PLYMOUTH Argyle head coach Tom Cleverley says he is finally seeing his young side come of age – with the Greens showing real momentum after a turbulent start to the season.
After battling through early setbacks and heavy change at the club, Argyle have now collected 12 points from their last six league games, a return Cleverley believes marks the first real signs of consistency since he took charge.
Saturday’s 4-0 victory at Burton Albion was the latest high point for Cleverley, whose side also picked up a 6-2 victory over Tottenham Hotspur Under-21s last week to ensure they advanced into the knockout stages of the Vertu Trophy.
In-form striker Lorent Tolaj netted twice at the Pirelli Stadium, whilst there was a goal apiece for Owen Oseni and Bim Pepple as the Pilgrims moved up to 15th spot in the table.
Tolaj made it five goals in eight appearances following his £1.2 million transfer from Port Vale in August – and Cleverley has been delighted with the way his new frontman has settled to life at Home Park.
“He hasn’t got a weakness in his game,” he said. “Now can we turn a couple of those seven out of 10 attributes into real super strengths for Tolly?
“He hits the ball so cleanly with both feet in and around goal and I think his finishing could become a real marksman.”
Since losing 4-0 away to Cardiff City in League One on August 30, Argyle have played six games in all competitions and their goal difference is plus 12.
Cleverley added: “We’re scoring a lot of goals. That’s 27 in 14 games, it's almost two a game, but we’re conceding too many soft ones. If we can continue to be as solid, as focused and as organised as we were today, we give ourselves the best chance of more clean sheets and more complete performances like today.”
