Saturday, December 20 - Football
National League: Boston Utd 0 Aldershot Tn 2, Tamworth 2 Southend End 1, Woking 1 Scunthorpe Utd 2, Yeovil Tn 0 Forest Green Rov 2, York City 4 Truro City 0.
Southern League, Division One South: Bideford 0 Larkhall Ath 3, Bishops Cleeve 2 Willand Rov 1, Bristol Manor Farm 1 Westbury Utd 1, Falmouth Tn v Sporting Club Inkberrow - Post, Frome Tn 3 Exmouth Tn 1, Malvern Tn 4 Didcot Tn 2, Melksham Tn 2 Hartpury 2, Portishead Tn 1 Mousehole 2, Swindon Supermarine v Tavistock - Post, Winchester City 2 Shaftesbury 0.
Western League, Premier Division: Brislington 2 Wellington 2, Clevedon Tn 3 St Blazey 0, Ivybridge Tn v Paulton Rov - Post, Newquay 3 Bridgwater Utd 0, Saltash Utd 2 Buckland Ath 2, Shepton Mallet 1 Torpoint Ath 4, Sidmouth Tn v Helston Ath - Post, St Austell v Bradford Tn - Post, Street 5 Oldland Abbotonians 1.
South West Peninsula League, West Division: Camelford 1 Millbrook 2, Dobwalls 0 Falmouth Tn 8, Holsworthy v Callington Tn - Post, Launceston v Elburton Villa - Post, Sticker 2 Liskeard Ath 1, Wadebridge Tn v Wendron Utd - Post.
Walter C Parson League Cup, Third Round: Bude Tn v Penzance, St Day v Newton Abbot Spurs, Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police v Torridgeside.
St Piran’s League, Premier Division East: Bodmin Tn 2 Foxhole Stars 4, Callington Tn 2 St Mawgan 2, Gunnislake 1 Altarnun 5, Kilkhampton 2 Looe Tn 2, Polperro 0 Torpoint Ath 7, St Blazey 4 Saltash Utd 1.
Premier Division West: Illogan RBL 3 Hayle 2.
Division One East: Boscastle 12 Launceston 0, Nanpean Rov 1 St Newlyn East 5, St Breward 1 Newquay 6, St Dominick 2 Lifton 2, Saltash Utd 0 Dobwalls 0.
Division One West: Falmouth Utd v Wendron Utd, Hayle v Holman Sports Club, Mawnan v Newlyn Non-Ath, Porthleven v Penzance, Troon v RNAS Culdrose, West Cornwall v Illogan RBL.
Division Two East: St Mawgan 2 Lanreath 3.
Division Two West: Lizard Argyle 2 Pendeen Rov 0, Perranporth 4 Frogpool & Cusgarne 1, St Just 2 St Buryan 0.
Division Three East: Looe Tn 1 Boscastle 2.
Division Three West: Constantine 0 Dropship 5, Probus 1 Mawgan 2.
Division Four East: Lifton 2 North Hill 1, St Cleer 2 St Blazey 3.
Division Four West: Wendron Utd 0 Helston OB 5.
Sunday, December 21 - Football
National League: Boreham Wood 2 Carlisle Utd 0, Brackley Tn 0 Morecambe 2, Braintree Tn 0 Hartlepool Utd 0, Gateshead 1 Eastleigh 3, Halifax Tn 2 Wealdstone 2, Solihull Moors 4 Sutton Utd 1.
Friday, December 19 - Rugby
Championship: Richmond 7 Doncaster 31.
Saturday, December 20 - Rugby
Championship: Ampthill 38 London Scottish 32, Bedford Blues 35 Worcester 19, Chinnor 47 Cornish Pirates 10, Coventry 41 Nottingham 36, Ealing Trailfinders 68 Cambridge 17, Hartpury 38 Caldy 22.
National League Two West: Barnstaple 34 Exeter Uni 22, Chester 44 Lymm 29, Cinderford 33 Old Redcliffians 20, Loughborough Students 33 Hinckley 57, Luctonians 35 Syston 7, Redruth 18 Camborne 28, Taunton Titans 29 Hornets 21.
Regional One South West: Brixham 35 Lydney 18, Marlborough 20 Launceston 29, Matson 39 Chew Valley 12, Royal Wootton Bassett 21 Exmouth 38, Sidmouth 29 Topsham 55, St Austell 21 Devonport Services 22.
Regional Two South West: North Petherton 24 Okehampton 33, Teignmouth 29 Ivybridge 22, Wadebridge Camels 26 Penzance-Newlyn 24, Wellington 28 Crediton 53, Weston-super-Mare 61 Cullompton 7.
Counties One Western West: Barnstaple 27 Wiveliscombe 30, Kingsbridge 34 Redruth 26, Penryn 12 Saltash 33, Plymstock Oaks 52 Newton Abbot 29, Torquay Ath 19 Paington 24, Truro 24 St Ives 7.
Counties Two Cornwall: Bodmin 7 Falmouth 36, Camborne 38 St Just 15, Launceston 32 Wadebridge Camels 26, Newquay Hornets 12 Bude 19, Perranporth 24 Liskeard-Looe 12.
Counties Three Cornwall: Lankelly-Fowey 19 St Ives 31.
