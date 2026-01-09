CAMBORNE hooker Ben Priddey will make his 150th appearance for the club when the Cherry and Whites welcome Loughborough Students to the Rec in National League Two West (2pm).
The Cornishmen have built up a seven-point buffer at the top of the table from second-placed Luctonians, who they beat back in December, but with just one promotion slot available, they can ill-afford to take their eye off the ball.
However, with former Exeter Chiefs skills coach Ricky Pellow joining as their newly-created role of sporting director this morning, the ambition of the club is to secure promotion at the earliest possible opportunity.
New signing George Wacokecoke – a recent arrival from Championship outfit Doncaster Knights following seven seasons with Newcastle Falcons – is given debut at outside-centre, while Jago Sheppard makes a first start since re-joining the club on loan from National League One outfit Plymouth Albion at No.8 in place of Shaun Buzza.
In the pack, with Tommy-Lee Southworth not involved at all, former Cornish Pirates prop Jack Andrew starts alongside Priddey and Jon Drew in the front-row, while behind them are locks Adam Hughes and AJ Hussell.
The back-row has a similar look to it with skipper Sam Matavesi and Jordan Nicholls as the flankers.
CJ Boyce and Rory O’Kane continue as the half-backs, while Alex Ducker isn’t included in the starting XV for the first time this season as Harry Larkins has recovered from injury and starts on the left-wing.
Josh Matavesi serves the second of a three-match ban for his red card against Luctonians and that gives Will Hennessy another opportunity in the 12 shirt alongside debutant Wacokecoke, with Robin Wedlake and Kyle Moyle on the wing and at full-back respectively.
Looking ahead to the fixture, head coach Tom Kessell said: “It’ll be great to get back playing provided it’s safe for Loughborough to come down.
“We’re happy to be back after the break, but leading up to Christmas we had a massive period, and I think we’ve done extremely well and would have definitely taken what we’ve got at the moment. To only drop one point in that sequence was massive and sets up nicely for the second half of the season.”
Tomorrow’s clash will also see a big milestone for Priddey who broke the club record for the number of tries in a season last term, where he registered 45 having broken the six-year record by current winger Alex Ducker.
A remarkable try-scorer from hooker, he is also the club’s strength and conditioning coach, and Kessell is full of praise. “What a man he is and he offers so much to this club. I think it’s important we make a big deal about it as he’s done some pretty amazing things around this place and he’s been here for a long time.”
The coach also gave his thoughts on the recent signing of Wacokecoke, adding: “With Josh (Matavesi) still out for another game after this one, it’s great to have someone like George around who’s got Premiership experience. He’s also a great bloke and can definitely add something different for us in the centres.
“I’ve played against him, so I know the quality he’s got and I’ve got no problems putting him straight in.”
CAMBORNE: Kyle Moyle; Robin Wedlake, George Wacokecoke, Will Hennessy, Harry Larkins; Rory O’Kane, CJ Boyce; Jack Andrew, Ben Priddey, Jon Drew; Adam Hughes, AJ Hussell; Sam Matavesi (capt), Jordan Nicholls, Jago Sheppard. Replacements: Kye Beasley, Sam Rodman, Shaun Buzza, Will Tanswell, Alex Ducker.
