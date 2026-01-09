CAMBORNE have signalled their intent for the future with a major off‑field acquisition, bringing highly-respected coach Ricky Pellow into the club as part‑time Sporting Director in a move designed to sharpen their strategic direction and strengthen every layer of their rugby operation.
Having recently left Exeter Chiefs after being an integral part of the coaching staff since 2009, Pellow has taken up a role as Sports Director for new company FLX Sports and Events where he will play a key part in the global growth of the business.
The ambitious Cherry & Whites currently top National Two West by seven points after defeating local rivals Redruth in the final fixture before the Christmas break.
FLX is owned by Tony Chapman, CEO & Founder of CLX, who are Camborne’s main sponsors and who will be providing Ricky’s time and input as part of the ongoing support for the club.
The FLX ambition is to make it easy for fans to enjoy the matchday experience with the goal to help stadiums, events, sporting teams and clubs build the right operating model, systems, solutions and processes to support and sustain growth and success.
It’s a move which Pellow is relishing, saying: “I’m super excited at this new opportunity. I'm really appreciative to Tony for giving me this opportunity, but also to the club itself,” he said. “Camborne are doing well on all fronts and you can see the club is looking to grow and develop over these next few years.”
He added his focus will be on supporting and elevating the structures already in place. “My role now coming in is to help support the existing coaching group, help drive the standards they've set and help build that strategic plan that can help Camborne push upwards.”
For Pellow, the move is as personal as it is professional. “I'm a proud Cornishman, but equally I have a role now where it not only offers me a better work/life balance, but I can also look to use my experience from within the game to help develop players, unearth new talent and, ultimately, bring success to the club. Camborne is a club with huge tradition and this opportunity is something I really want to get my teeth stuck into.”
Chapman said Pellow’s appointment forms part of a wider commitment to Camborne’s long‑term development. “This is part of a package of support for Camborne that will allow the club to grow and to play at the highest level it can whilst at the same time being a sustainable business and community club.”
The Sporting Director role will enable Camborne to begin shaping a five‑year strategy centred on a “one club” culture, strengthening pathways from youth to senior rugby and forging closer links with key partners including Cornwall College Academy, RFU, Cornwall RFU and professional clubs across the region.
Camborne chairman Martin Symons described the appointment as a significant step in the club’s evolution. “We are hugely grateful to Tony for facilitating Ricky’s appointment as Sporting Director, which will be key to our club remaining on its upward trajectory,” he said.
Pellow has already begun working closely with head coach Tom Kessell and the wider coaching group, and he is expected to be a regular presence at training sessions and matchdays as Camborne look to convert their ambition into sustained success.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.