By Kevin Marriott
WESTERN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION
Saltash United 2 Wellington 0
SALTASH United registered their first win in four games with goals from Ben Goulty and Deacon Thomson at Kimberley Stadium on Saturday.
Goulty, who went on to be man-of-the-match, gave the Ashes the perfect start when he struck in the fourth minute after good work out on the left from Deacon Thomson.
And Thomson turned from provider to scorer 14 minutes from time after good link-up work between his brother Reece and substitute Max Everall.
Manager Lee Britchford, who had described Tuesday’s FA Vase defeat on penalties to Bishops Lydeard after a goalless draw as ‘unacceptable’, was delighted.
He said: “It was a really professional performance from us. We started to get back to the performance levels we reached at the start of the season.
“We scored two really good goals and played how we know we can play, We’ve now got to go to St Austell on Wednesday and bring the same levels we’re starting to get back to.
“We must concentrate on our own performance to make sure we can get the result.”
Looking back to the Vase exit, Britchford said: “I was disappointed with Tuesday night in terms of the manner of the defeat. We didn’t lose the game in normal time but the performance wasn’t anywhere near the levels we expect from the players.
“We spoke about that before Saturday’s game and the boys responded brilliantly, it was a fantastic response. We were pleased to get the three points and now we look forward to Wednesday to produce another good performance.”
SALTASH UNITED: Dan Layer, Jack Jefford (Rhys Connew, 81), Alfie Wotton, Ben Goulty, Tyler Yendle (Tom Huyton, 16), Charlie Elkington, Kieran O’Melia (Max Everall, 70), Hayden Greening, Deacon Thomson (Jayden Gilbert, 81), Reece Thomson, Joe Preece (Freddie Tolcher, 63).
Ashes’ man-of-the-match: Ben Goulty.
