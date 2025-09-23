CORNISH Pirates back rower Alex Everett says he is “hugely honoured” to be named club captain for the 2025-26 season – and is relishing the challenge of leading the side as they look to build on last year’s success in the Championship.
Everett, 26, takes over the role from John Stevens, who continues his recovery from a serious knee injury.
Since arriving in Penzance in 2022, the abrasive flanker has become a key figure at the Mennaye Field, racking up 69 appearances and nine tries in three seasons. His consistently high-energy displays saw him earn a place in the 2023-24 Championship Team of the Season as the Pirates secured their highest-ever league finish of second.
Now he is ready to take the next step in his career by leading the team.
“It’s a huge honour to be named club captain at Pirates,” Everett said. “John has left some big shoes to fill, but the squad is in a really good place. We want to use last year as a springboard to challenge at the top end of the table again. Personally, I can’t wait to get stuck into the season and get the Mennaye bouncing.”
Joint head coach Gavin Cattle said Everett’s appointment was a natural choice.
“We’re really pleased to appoint Alex as captain,” Cattle said. “He’s been a standout performer over the past few seasons and leads by example with his actions. He’s calm, has a strong relationship with the officials, and is respected across the squad. With players like Arwel Robson, Joe Elderkin, Morgan Nelson, Josh King and Dan Hiscocks alongside him, there’s a strong spine of leadership to support him.”
With Stevens expected to return to action later in the season, the Pirates – who kick-off their new season on Saturday week (October 4) against Hartpury – will benefit from two proven leaders in the pack. But for now, it is Everett’s turn to set the course for a club with growing ambitions in the Championship.
