At Downderry A Malcolm Floyd won two matches, first against Rob Gascoigne, then in the deciding frame due to only having four players (rule 16) he beat Nigel Gilbert. Paul Walker of Trewidland heads the Premier Stats winning his frame against Dave Nicholls from Freathy. However, he was the only winner as Chris Trick (2 frames) Simon Deacon and newbie Tony Hart all won for a 4-1 win.