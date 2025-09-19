By Nigel Doble
WH BOND LISKEARD AND DISTRICT SNOOKER LEAGUE LATEST
The Liskeard Snooker League last week saw Looe Social’s Nick Schween improve on his own highest break in the league, knocking in a 37 break against Lerryn’s James Stevens as they won 4-1. The only winner for Lerryn came from Chris Langmaid who had a 25 break against Neil Marshall.
For both St Dominick teams had an excellent week, firstly St Dominick B moved into second place with a 5-0 win over lowly Pelynt A, while their A team whitewashed Pelynt B with new player Ross Bunney cracking in a 31 break against Phil Hearnden to stay top.
Although match score looks one sided it was a tight match at Pelynt D who entertained St Neot for the defence of the Runabout Shield. Being one down Richard Coombes won against Ian Hawkes to level the match but Mark Story, Andrew Tamblyn and Nigel Collin all won to take the shield away from Pelynt.
At Downderry A Malcolm Floyd won two matches, first against Rob Gascoigne, then in the deciding frame due to only having four players (rule 16) he beat Nigel Gilbert. Paul Walker of Trewidland heads the Premier Stats winning his frame against Dave Nicholls from Freathy. However, he was the only winner as Chris Trick (2 frames) Simon Deacon and newbie Tony Hart all won for a 4-1 win.
In Division 1, St Germans fought back from being 2-0 down against neighbours Polbathic A with wins from Julian True, Nick Avis and new signing Kyle Mcevoy to take the Runabout Shield.
Essa Club now heads the division with an excellent 4-1 win over Dobwalls where Andy Cole was the sole winner. Liskeard Cons raced to a 3-0 lead but where pegged back by Darren Worden and Steve Cocks from Polbathic B.
Lanreath hosted Downderry B who came back into the match after being 2-0 down but Michael Haley won the final frame against Dave Trenerry for a home win. At Trevelmond Mike Scott snr, playing his 2nd frame (rule 16), failed to defeat St Ive’s Callum Bunkum in the final frame sending St Ive home with a 3-2 win.
Premier: Week 3
Downderry A (2-30) Calstock
Rob Gascoigne (37-49) Malcolm Floyd, Richard Broad (46-51) Kevin Rich, Phil Ormond (54-7) Viv Wilton, Paul Woodman (66-41) Darryl Edmunds, Nigel Gilbert (45-60) Malcolm Floyd (2nd Frame)
St Dominick B (5-0) Pelynt A
Peter Tancock (68-10) John Daniell, Darren Hunn (71-20) Jamie Daniell, Adrian Olver (61-22) Anthony Maddams, Martyn Searle (56-33) Chris Mitchell, Martin Hunn (63-37) Nigel Talling
Pelynt D (1-4) St Neot (Runabout Match)
Johnny Gascoigne (40-65) Steve Courts, Richard Coombes (61-53) Ian Hawke, Darryl Northcott (43-52) Mark Story, Gerry Markwell (41- 64) Andrew Tamblyn, Keith Armitage (15-44) Nigel Collins
Pelynt B (0-5) St Dominick A
Oliver Rounsevell (46-68) Martin Pitcher, Steve Eastley (24-80) Chris Bond, Andy Gallantry (34-63) Tony Farrant, Tim Treeby (3-55) Andrew Pearce, Phil Hearnden (3-66) Ross Bunney (31)
Lerryn (1-4) Looe Social
James Stevens (16-55) Nick Schween (37), Chris Langmaid (25) (73-30) Neil Marshall, Andrew Boraston (40-59) Jerry Richards, Roger Hawken (28-62) Matt Vessey, Will Waters (17-74) Darren Lock
Trewidland (1-4) Freathy
Colin Bunney (42-48) Chris Trick, Gary Bendelow (32-45) Simon Deacon, Paul Walker (66-34) Dave Nicholls, Robbie Bendelow (14-52) Tony Hart, Guy Williams (6-62) Chris Trick (2nd Frame)
Division 1: week 3
Luckett (C-C) Menheniot
Polbathic A (2-3) St Germans (Runabout Match)
Mike Warr (60-57) Billy True, James Bond (66-22) Mick Dodkins, Richard Baptie (34-56) Julian True, Ollie Manley (17-60) Nick Avis, Valighan Delbridge (33-44) Kyle Mcevoy
Trevelmond (2- 3) St Ive
Mike Scott snr (34-46) Adrian James, Darren O'Shea (58-24) Ivan Hancocks, Aiden Williams (33-61) Ray Bunkum, Vanessa Scott (52-32) Chris Perring, Mike Scott snr (2nd Frame) (15-60) Callum Bunkum
Liskeard Cons (3-2) Polbathic B
Terry Hooper (45-32) Olly Daw, Russell Hemmings (61-9) Anita Ivey, Mark Snell (78-34) Nathan Gilbert, Dan Marchant (26-60) Darren Worden, Rob Simpson (16-51) Steve Cocks
Dobwalls (1-4) Essa Club
Roger Mitchell (25-58) Adrian Tomkies, Mark Newin (18-52) Dan Billing, Wayne Sibley (8-54) Mark Summerfield, Andy Cole (54-10) Mark Richardson, Wayne Paffey (30-54) Nigel Edmonds
Lanreath (3-2) Downderry B
Tom Marjoram (59-42) Steve Morris, David Pendray (51-27) Brian Stone, Will Courtis (51-58) Mick Crutchley, Darren Coysh (40-51) Alan Swabey, Michael Haley (50-24) Dave Trenerry
