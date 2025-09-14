By Nigel Doble
WH BOND LISKEARD AND DISTRICT SNOOKER LEAGUE LATEST
PELYNT A who avoided relegation last season, took to defending the Premier Runabout Shield last Wednesday night, but went down 4-1 against the fellow clubmates Pelynt D.
St Dominick A stay top, they had Andrew Pearce cracking in a 33 break against Lerryn’s Chris Langmaid, while Roger Hawken took the sole frame to avoid a whitewash by beating Martin Pitcher.
Top break for the week was Calstock’s Kevin Rich who knocked in breaks of 46 and 29 to set the league’s highest of the season as he beat Martin Hunn from St Dominick B. Wins from Viv Wilton and Liam Jones set Calstock up for a 3-2 win.
Another player in shooting mode was Paul Walker from newly-promoted Trewidland. He made breaks of 37 and 26 in his win against Phil Ormond with Arthur Thompson clearing up from behind against Brian Parnell. However, this was not enough to stop them from losing 3-2 to Downderry A.
St Neot entertained Pelynt B. At 2-0 up, Pelynt’s Oliver Rounsevell pegged it back with a 31 break against Mark Pearce and in the final frame Tim Treeby snapped up a 28 break to leave with a 3-2 defeat.
Darran Lock bounced back from last week defeat by producing a 40 break against Freathy’s Ian Jenkins to set up a 3-2 win for Looe Social.
The Division One Runabout certainly likes travelling around, Menheniot failed in their attempt to defend it against Polbathic A despite tight black ball frames between Mike Conbeer and Valighan Delbridge (44-45) and Geoff Ransom and Ollie Manley (33-43).
Polbathic B’s Olly Daw improved the division’s highest break with a 30, however this was not enough to win the frame against Dobwalls’ Wayne Sibley. Only captain Steve Cocks won the last frame against Roger Mitchell to avoid the whitewash.
The best result came from relegated Essa Club who beat Downderry B 5-0 and moved into second. They joined Liskeard Cons at the top who are undefeated after beating St Ive 3-2.
Luckett’s promotion tilt took a hit as they lost to 4-1 to Lanreath with Aldon Livingston being the sole winner, while St Germans took the last frame in their 3-2 defeat to Trevelmond.
PREMIER DIVISION: TREWIDLAND 2 DOWNDERRY A 3 (Frame scores): Colin Bunney 22-61 Nigel Gilbert, Guy Williams 43-52 Richard Broad, Paul Walker (37 and 26) 70-12 Phil Ormond, Arthur Thompson 49-47 Brian Parnell, Gary Bendelow 17-54 Paul Woodman; CALSTOCK 3 ST DOMINICK B (Frame scores): Liam Jones 55-39 Darren Hunn, Viv Wilton 48-16 Phil Searle, Darryl Edmunds 42-50 Adrian Olver, Kevin Rich (46 and 29) 84-8 Martin Hunn, Malcolm Floyd 39-60 Martyn Searle; PELYNT A 1 PELYNT D 4 – RUNABOUT MATCH (Frame scores): Jamie Daniell 46-21 Darell Hidson, Anthony Maddams 20-46 Richard Coombes, Les Cudmore 38-57 Keith Armitage, John Daniell 19-62 Darryl Northcott, Nigel Talling 56-64 Gerry Markwell; ST NEOT 3 PELYNT B 2 (Frame scores): Steve Courts 67-35 Steve Eastley, Mark Story 66-25 Andy Gallantry, Mark Pearce 32-74 Oliver Rounsevell (31), Nigel Collins 63-53 Ethan Kit, Mark Gregory 22-65 Tim Treeby (28); ST DOMINICK A 4 LERRYN 1 (Frame scores): Kevin Steed 60-17 James Stevens, Andrew Pearce (33) 58-8 Chris Langmaid, Ian Hunn 52-9 Andrew Boraston, Chris Bond 59-22 Will Waters, Martin Pitcher 40-63 Roger Hawken; FREATHY 2 LOOE SOCIAL 3 (Frame scores): Dave Nicholls 69-61 Matt Vessey, Chris Trick 42-57 Neil Marshall, Ian Jenkins 8-57 Darren Lock (40), Anthony West 22-62 Jerry Richards, Simon Deacon 57-24 Nick Schween.
DIVISION ONE: LANREATH 4 LUCKETT 1 (Frame scores): Tom Marjoram 51-39 Dave Jones, David Pendray 53-20 Danny Hobbs, Darren Coysh 54-27 Andrew Pengelly, Will Courtis 59-27 Trev Jackett, Michael Haley 13-47 Aldon Livingston; MENHENIOT 2 POLBATHIC A 3 – RUNABOUT MATCH (Frame scores): Jason Smith 55-36 Mike Ivey, Mike Conbeer 44-45 Valighan Delbridge, Peter Atkinson 28-58 Richard Baptie, Glenn Allen 46-4 James Bond, Geoff Ransom 33-43 Ollie Manley; ST GERMANS 2 TREVELMOND 3 (Frame scores): Kyle Mcevoy 32-77 Darren O'Shea, Billy True 33-41 Wesley Hoskins, Sam Hughes 27-42 Vanessa Scott, Joni Robertson 53-47 Mike Scott Snr, Nick Avis 59-10 Aiden Williams; ST IVE 2 LISKEARD CONS 3 (Frame scores): Callum Bunkum 51-37 Russell Hemmings, Liam Bunkum 17-49 Terry Hooper, Chris Perring 46-56 Jon Scott, Ivan Hancocks 49-34 Mark Snell, Adrian James 40-58 Dan Marchant; POLBATHIC B 1 DOBWALLS 4 (Frame scores): Olly Daw (30) 41-54 Wayne Sibley, Darren Worden 43-58 Andy Cole, Nathan Gilbert 23-52 Mark Newin, Anita Ivey 49-63 Wayne Paffey, Steve Cocks 69-8 Roger Mitchell; DOWNDERRY B 0 ESSA CLUB 5 (Frame scores): Brian Stone 24-65 Mark Richardson, Dave Trenerry 29-79 Mark Summerfield, Mick Crutchley 32-67 Nigel Edmonds, Alan Swabey 17-50 Adrian Tomkies, Dave Trenerry (second frame) 22-49 Dan Billing.
