By Nigel Doble
THE 2025/26 WH Bond Timber-sponsored Liskeard and District League potted back into action on Wednesday, September 3.
Playing in the Premier for the first time, Trewidland who were promoted last season, found first match nerves as they lost 4-1 at St Dominick B with only Paul Walker defeating Martyn Searle.
The home side’s Adrian Olver cracked in a 28 break against Guy Williams.
The top two from last season came face-to-face for in opener with Looe Social’s Darran Lock hoping to extend his unbeaten run.
However, he came unstuck against St Dominick A’s Martin Pitcher, while captain Matt Vessey pocketed a 40 he lost to Andrew Pearce who replied with a 29.
Nick Schween knocked in a 26 as he beat Tony Farrant for Looe’s only frame of the evening, while the highest break of the night was from in-form Kevin Steed who had a 46 and a 30 to defeat Jerry Richards.
Nigel Gilbert played through the pain barrier (hip replacement six weeks ago) for Downderry A and beat Anthony West (Freathy).
Despite being 2-1 down, wins for Phil Ormond and Paul Woodman set Downderry up for the home win.
Pelynt D’s match against Calstock was cancelled due to a leaking roof, but the Pelynt derby game went ahead.
Although Jamie Daniell knocked in a 28 to beat Oliver Rounsevell and Les Cudmore won the last frame on the black against Steve Eastley, the B team fell to a 3-2 defeat.
Lerryn entertained St Neot and despite a 29 from Mark Story against Andrew Boraston in his victory for the away side, the home team sent them packing with a 3-2 win.
In Division One, Menheniot got off to a fine start as victories for Alan Thomas, Jason Smith, Mike Conbeer and Geoff Ransom helped them defeat Trevelmond 4-1.
Luckett also had a 4-1 success over Downderry B while St Germans lost by the same score with Nick Avis beating Liskeard Cons’ Rob Simpson.
In a strange twist of events, both relegated teams in their final frames went to a re-spotted black.
Dobwalls hosted St Ive and in playing safe, Dobwalls’ Roger Mitchell went in-off against Chris Perring for the team win.
In the other match, Polbathic B (Menheniot A last season) came away from Essa Club with a 3-2 win having Darren Worden beating Nigel Edmonds.
Polbathic A saw off visiting Lanreath 3-2 despite David Pendray defeating Valighan Delbridge in the final match of the night.
PREMIER DIVISION
Downderry 3 Freathy 2 – Frame scores: Nigel Doble 29 Chris Trick 53, Nigel Gilbert 55 Anthony West 46, Richard Broad 15 James Edmonds 53, Phil Ormond 56 Simon Deacon 45, Paul Woodman 58 Dave Nicholls 17.
Pelynt B 3 Pelynt A 2 – Frame scores: Oliver Rounsevell 20 Jamie Daniell 82 (28), Tim Treeby 58 Anthony Matthews 10, Andy Gallantry 68 John Daniell 50, Phil Hearnden 52 Nigel Talling 23, Steve Eastley 40 Les Cudmore 47.
St Dominick B 4 Trewidland 1 – Frame scores: Adrian Olver 66 (28) Guy Williams 21, Darren Hunn 52 Colin Bunney 11, Martin Hunn 67 Gary Bendelow 20, Martyn Searle 4 Paul Walker 59, Peter Tancock 70 Arthur Thompson 23.
Lerryn 3 St Neot 2 – Frame scores: Chris Langmaid 73 Mark Gregory 42, Andrew Boraston 14 Mark Story 55 (29), James Stevens 63 Steve Courts 31, Will Waters 70 Nigel Collins 36, Roger Hawken 41 Andrew Tamblyn 77.
Looe Social 1 St Dominick A 4 – Frame scores: Jerry Richards 1 Kevin Steed 89 (46 and 30), Matt Vessey 57 (40) Andrew Pearce 71 (29), Nick Schween 61 (26) Tony Farrant (43), Darren Lock 28 Martin Pitcher 67, Neil Marshall 44 Chris Bond 50.
Pelynt D v Calstock – cancelled.
DIVISION ONE
Luckett 4 Downderry B 1 – Frame scores: Dave Jones 56 Mick Crutchley 33, Aldon Livingston 66 Steve Morris 29, Simon Berriman 14 Brian Stone 36, Andrew Pengelly 54 Dave Trenerry 40, Danny Hobbs 51 Alan Swabey 23.
Liskeard Cons 4 St Germans 1 – Final Scores: Russell Hemmings 48 Julian True 16, Dan Marchant 53 Kyle Mcevoy 50, Rob Simpson 22 Nick Avis 51, Terry Hooper 55 Joni Robertson 33, Mark Snell 53 Abi Dodkins 10.
Polbathic A 3 Lanreath 2 – Frame scores: James Bond 33 Andrew Facey 62, Mike Warr 41 Michael Haley 27, Richard Baptie 57 Tom Marjoram 12, Mike Ivey 40 Mark Facey 28, Valighan Delbridge 37 David Pendray 62.
Dobwalls 2 St Ives 3 – Frame scores: Wayne Sibley 57 Callum Bunkum 17, Andy Cole 45 Ray Bunkum 44, Gavin Hughes 6 Adrian James 49, Tony Dodd 11 Ivan Hancocks 43, Roger Mitchell 36 Chris Perring 43 (won on the black).
Trevelmond 1 Menheniot 4 – Frame scores: Mike Scott Snr 3 Alan Thomas 69, Matt Chapman 4 Jason Smith 55, Wesley Hoskins 12 Mike Conbeer 45, Aiden Williams 57 Nigel Stead 39, Aiden Williams 36 Geoff Ransom 44.
Essa Club 2 Polbathic B – Frame scores: Mark Summerfield 63 (28) Anita Ivey 7, Mike Hughes 20 Nathan Gilbert 64, Simon Clarke 24 Steve Cocks 54, Adrian Tomkies 49 Olly Daw 19, Nigel Edmonds 60 Darren Worden 67 (frame decided on a re-s black).
