WERRINGTON have announced that Sri-Lankan run-machine Thulina Dilshan will return for a third successive summer in 2026.
The diminutive right-hander has lit up Ladycross and several other grounds across the Duchy over the last two years, making 1,326 league runs, including seven half centuries and five hundreds in the ECB Cornwall Premier League.
This year’s superb tally of 733 runs was the highest in the division - Neil Curnow’s 599 was second best - and included hundreds against Callington, Grampound Road and Helston.
Also a useful leg-spinner and one of the best fielder’s in the division, Werrington director of cricket Adam Hodgson admits having Dilshan’s return sewn up is massive.
He said: “We are obviously delighted to get Dilly back, he’s a serious player and one of the nicest people you could ever wish to meet. He brings so much to the club, and his presence off the field is becoming more important as his English gets better and he’s getting to know everyone.”
Hodgson admits his sheer number of runs avoided a nervy few weeks.
He added: “He’s the best player in the league in my opinion, I expected him to top the runs this year after the way he finished last season, and I wouldn’t be surprised if he does the same thing next year.
“Although If I’m being totally honest, I think without his runs we would have been fighting relegation.”
While batting is his main strength, Hodgson expects more wickets and catches too.
He said: “He changes games with his fielding, he’s an unbelievable fielder. We’ve always known his bowling is brilliant, facing it in the nets is not too pleasant, but it’s taken a bit of time to see that in game situations.
“We under used him in his first season and it was something we picked up towards the end of the year, although it took him some time to acclimatise with the weather being shocking.
“We planned to use him more this year, and as the weather was much better, we saw some serious spells. When he’s in a rhythm he’s very hard to face, and it adds another dimension to our attack.”
Werrington are a club with four men’s teams, a ladies side and a ever-growing youth section, and Hodgson believes Dilshan’s presence is key.
He continued: “Everyone loves him, but what’s now happening more as everyone gets to know him and his communication confidence grows, is the one-to-one sessions.
“This is where the magic happens, this is where our players can really benefit from his experience and knowledge.
“It’s very pleasing to see more and more of this happening and I’ve not heard a bad word said about his sessions, so we are seeing real improvements as a result.
“Next year he will take a more active role in helping with the senior training sessions, this is an area we are looking to take to a different level.”
Hodgson concluded: “There’s not a single person against getting Dilly back and I really thank him for his commitment and loyalty to the club.
“We all know that as a top run scorer in a Premier League he could earn more money up country, but it’s more than that to him, he says Werrington is his second family, and we feel the same. So roll on 2026!”
