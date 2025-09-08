MENHENIOT-LOOE were crowned Division Three county champions on Saturday thanks to a brilliant unbeaten half century from youngster Alex Caddy.
The East Cornwall outfit were in huge trouble at 129-7 chasing 191 against Ludgvan at St Stephen.
However, Caddy, who struck four fours and as many sixes in his 41-ball knock, in a stand of 49 with skipper Giles Francis, ensured it was the Fourgates outfit who were celebrating come the end.
But Ludgvan’s fine top order rallied, taking the score to 104-2 as John Hosking (23), Dave Legge (46) and Kyle Stevens (31) got stuck in.
But from there on they lost wickets at regular intervals with only Harry Payne (25) making much impression. Francis took 3-38 from his eight overs and Alex Caddy 2-20 from seven as the village outfit were restricted to 190-9.
Ripley is given a licence to attack the bowling although he took his time by his standards as he made 39 from 45 balls.
Reuben Crawford went early for four before Pete Nance (16) and Steve Kidd (8) made starts were out cheaply.
At 74-3 the game was in the balance before Ludgvan took a firm grip on proceedings as Menheniot stuttered to 129-7.
Sam Jordan (20) and Mike Maiden (16) made starts before getting out.
However, Caddy was joined by Francis to all but get the job done.
After Francis hung around for four from 20 balls before being run-out with 13 required, Caddy (50no) was joined by Robert Cowley (4no) to seal the title.
For Menheniot it was a fine season, returning to the third-tier at the first attempt following relegation.
