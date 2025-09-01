THE final day of the regular Bond Timber Cornwall Cricket League season took place on Saturday with Penzance securing a fifth ECB Cornwall Premier League title in six years.
However, it was the rain which was the big winner as a day – which had plenty riding on it at both ends of the table – turned into a damp squib with just two matches in the entire county going ahead, both in the east at St Minver and Bude.
While Penzance were celebrating, Truro slipped to a second relegation from the top-flight in the space of four years.
They went down in 2022 for the first time in their history before securing an immediate return in 2023.
Charlie Kent’s side will hope for a repeat next summer and take solace from what Camborne have done.
Truro finished level on points with St Just but pay for their defeats to the Cape Road outfit who will continue their remarkable longevity at Cornwall Cricket’s top-level.
They are the only club to have competed in every season of the Premier since it was formed in 2001.
Runners-up Wadebridge were denied a fairytale treble, although having lost three games, Penzance were undoubtedly the best side and won it by 13 points.
While Camborne come up from County Division One having seen off the challenge of neighbours Beacon, St Austell Seconds have made an immediate return to Division Two East.
They dropped into the bottom two on the penultimate weekend and were never given the chance to make ground on Falmouth and Roche, the latter sitting just five ahead following a crucial victory at Falmouth.
Perranporth, the new boys in the division, finished an impressive fourth.
In the east and west divisions, St Blazey and Luckett both had the chance to secure the Division Two East crown on Saturday, but Luckett – who started the day one point clear – were beaten at St Minver – meaning Blazey’s 10-run victory at Bude gives them the title.
They will face Stithians in the county final on Saturday at Lanhydrock, although the sides have met this term in the Division Two T20 Cup, a competition Stithians went on to win.
St Austell Thirds finished bottom of Division Two East, while St Minver look set to join them in the fourth-tier based on their head-to-head record with a Bude side who slipped into trouble in the final weeks.
In the West, Wendron finished last in Division Two having been promoted last summer, while Helston Seconds were second bottom.
The final day washout meant Ludgvan set up a Division Three county final with Menheniot-Looe at St Stephen (12.30pm), while going the other way from the east are Callington Thirds and Launceston, and from the West, Hayle Seconds and Barripper.
A remarkable day awaits St Blazey as their second team will also be in county final action on Saturday when they tackle Rosudgeon in the Division Four final at Mount Hawke and Porthtowan, while the Division Five winners face off at St Minver as Wadebridge Thirds play Troon.
The Division Six showpiece will be Bugle against Ludgvan Seconds at Constantine, while St Gluvias is the venue as St Just Fourths – champions of Division Seven West, go up against Central winners Perranporth Thirds.
The Division Two to Four finals are 45 overs starting at 12.30pm, with the other finals starting at 1pm and are 40 overs.
