Saturday, August 23
Cornwall Cricket League, Premier Division: Grampound Road (186) lost to Redruth (187-3) by 7 wickets, Helston (127-6) beat St Just (125) by 4 wickets, Penzance (240) lost to Truro (279) by 39 runs, St Austell (147-8) beat Werrington (143) by 2 wickets, Wadebridge (202) beat Callington (191-9) by 11 runs.
County Division One: Beacon (276-9) beat Newquay (143) by 133 runs, Falmouth (157-8) lost to Roche (197) by 40 runs, Hayle (212-9) beat Camborne (211-8) by 1 wicket, Perranporth (197) lost to Paul (202) by 5 runs, St Erme (183-7) beat St Austell 2 (182) by 3 wickets.
Division Two East: Callington 2 (185-4) beat Wadebridge 2 (181) by 6 wickets, Holsworthy (182) lost to St Minver (183-4) by 5 wickets, Luckett (238-3) beat Lanhydrock (232) by 7 wickets, St Blazey (146-8) beat St Austell 3 (144) by 2 wickets, Werrington 2 (150-4) beat Bude (149) by 6 wickets.
Division Two West: Camborne 2 (167) lost to Constantine (168-6) by 4 wickets, Mount Hawke & Porthtowan (152) lost to Helston 2 (254-8) by 102 runs, St Ives (199-8) beat Stithians (198-8) by 2 wickets, St Just 2 (217-5) beat Penzance 2 (216-6) by 5 wickets, Wendron (180) lost to Mullion (353-7) by 173 runs.
Division Three East: Boconnoc (195-8) beat South Petherwin (65) by 130 runs, Launceston (169) lost to Grampound Road 2 (266-9) by 97 runs, Menheniot/Looe (268-2) beat Tintagel (265-6) by 8 wickets, Roche 2 (260-9) beat Ladock (204-7) by 56 runs, Saltash (233) beat Callington 3 (164) by 69 runs.
Division Three West: Ludgvan (282-8) beat Barripper (115) by 167 runs, Perranarworthal (97-6) beat Gulval (96) by 4 wickets, Redruth 2 (130-3) beat Perranporth 2 (127) by 7 wickets, Truro 2 (103) lost to Mount Ambrose (106-4) by 6 wickets, Veryan (211-9) beat Hayle 2 (201-6) by 10 runs.
Division Four East: Lanhydrock 2 (243-7) lost to Tideford (249-5) by 6 runs, Liskeard (171-4) beat St Stephen (167) by 6 wickets, Newquay 2 (117) lost to Duloe (118-4) by 6 wickets, St Neot Taverners (214-7) lost to Menheniot/Looe 2 (220) by 6 runs, Werrington 3 (198-2) beat St Blazey 2 (197-7) by 8 wickets.
Division Four West: Camborne 3 (116) lost to Rosudgeon & Kenneggy (117-3) by 7 wickets, Crofty/Holman (193-8) beat St Erme 2 (192) by 2 wickets, Mullion 2 (170) beat Redruth 3 (92) by 78 runs, Paul 2 v St Gluvias - Paul conceded, St Just 3 (170) lost to Falmouth 2 (174-1) by 4 runs.
Division Five East: Gorran (164) beat Buckland Monachorum (95-9) by 69 runs, Grampound Road 3 (267-7) lost to Holsworthy 2 (271-4) by 6 wickets, Newquay 3 (173) lost to Launceston 2 (233-3) by 60 runs, Pencarrow (118) lost to Wadebridge 3 (203-8) by 85 runs, St Minver 2 (188-4) beat Gunnislake (185-7) by 6 wickets.
Division Five West: Gerrans (169) beat St Newlyn East (143) by 26 runs, Helston 3 (123) beat Leedstown (86) by 37 runs, Mount Ambrose 2 (205-4) beat Perranarworthal 2 (162) by 43 runs, St Day v Troon - St Day conceded, Truro 3 (131-4) beat Beacon 2 (127) by 6 wickets.
Division Six East: Bude 2 (260-5) beat Saltash 2 (102-9) by 158 runs, Ladock 2 v Luckett 2 - Ladock conceded, South Petherwin 2 (228-7) lost to Bugle (229-7) by 1 run, St Austell 4 (123) lost to Roche 3 (126-3) by 7 wickets, St Stephen 2 (108) lost to Werrington 4 (140) by 32 runs.
Division Six West: Barripper 2 (236-6) beat Ludgvan 2 (179-6) by 57 runs, Constantine 2 (95-2) beat Hellesveor (91) by 8 wickets, Falmouth 3 (159-8) beat Praze (108) by 51 runs, Gulval 2 v Mount Hawke & Porthtowan 2 - Gulval conceded, Stithians 2 (166-7) beat Mawnan (84) by 82 runs.
Division Seven East: Buckland Monachorum 2 (237-5) beat Launceston 3 (185-9) by 52 runs, Menheniot/Looe 3 (172-8) lost to Boconnoc 2 (230-8) by 58 runs, Tideford 2 v Lanhydrock 3 - Tideford conceded, Tintagel 2 (152) lost to St Neot Taverners 2 (198) by 46 runs.
Division Seven Central: Foxhole v Truro 4 - Foxhole conceded, Mawnan 2 (89) lost to Newquay 4 (262-6) by 173 runs, St Erme 3 (245) beat St Stephen 3 (135) by 110 runs.
Division Seven West: Penzance 3 (45-2) beat Crofty/Holman 2 (44) by 8 wickets, Redruth 4 v Wendron 2, Rosudgeon & Kenneggy 2 (86) lost to Porthleven (87-2) by 8 wickets, St Gluvias 2 (158-9) lost to Camborne 4 (161-3) by 7 wickets.
Sunday, August 24
Cornwall Cricket League, Division Seven Central: Perranporth 3 (124-3) beat Perranarworthal 3 (1121) by 7 wickets.
Monday, August 25
Cornwall Cricket League, Division Two West: Mullion (270) beat Constantine (107) by 163 runs.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.