Division Two West: Camborne 2 (167) lost to Constantine (168-6) by 4 wickets, Mount Hawke & Porthtowan (152) lost to Helston 2 (254-8) by 102 runs, St Ives (199-8) beat Stithians (198-8) by 2 wickets, St Just 2 (217-5) beat Penzance 2 (216-6) by 5 wickets, Wendron (180) lost to Mullion (353-7) by 173 runs.