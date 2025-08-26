DULOE know 15 points from their final game at home to relegated Lanhydrock Seconds will secure promotion to Division Three East of the Bond Timber Cornwall Cricket League following a six-wicket victory at Newquay Seconds.
After the hosts chose to bat, the village outfit took wickets throughout led by opening bowlers William Turpin (3-14) and Sam Conway (3-23).
Dick Turpin continued the pressure with 3-30 from his nine as Newquay were dismissed for just 117.
Duloe took nearly 37 overs to reach their target, but crucially didn’t drop any points, only losing four wickets in the process as twenties from Aaron Conway (27), Matt Julian (24), James Oates (22no) and Simon Massey (25no) got the job done.
Menheniot-Looe Seconds and Lanhydrock will finish in the bottom two.
Menheniot did however secure a six-run victory at mid-table St Neot.
Menheniot made 220 all out led by Leo Harbour’s 48 and 55 extras, although Alex Eldridge bowled well for his 3-29.
St Neot responded strongly via Eldridge (42) and Chris Simpson (67), however they finished short on 214-7. Brian Caddy took 1-15 from nine miserly overs.
Lanhydrock put in a vastly-improved performance but still went down by six runs to Tideford who are safe.
Tideford’s 249-5 was based around another hundred from Hamish Gardiner who made 123, while Anton Luiten (37) and Darren Williams (56) provided fine support.
Opener Alfie Wilson made 63 and there were forties from Mark Trudgeon (47), Nathanael James (40) and Simon Benney (47), but Tideford took wickets at crucial times through David Lockett (2-46) and Jason Fry (3-37) as the hosts were held to 243-7.
Liskeard saw off St Stephen by six wickets at Lux Park in a fine team performance.
Ben Powell took 4-19 and Chris Calfe 2-14 as the visitors were 169 all out, before Andrew Ware’s unbeaten 56 got the job done.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.