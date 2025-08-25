MENHENIOT-LOOE have made an immediate return to Division Two East of the Bond Timber Cornwall Cricket League following an eight-wicket victory over second-placed Tintagel at Fourgates on Saturday.
Giles Francis’ side were all but promoted anyway, but had a tough day in the field as Tintagel knocked up 265-6.
But Menheniot powered to victory in just 38.5 overs led by half centuries from Matt James (84no) Aussie Findlay Farrell (75).
Luke Ripley added 28 at the start while Steve Kidd was unbeaten on 34.
They sit 23 points ahead meaning they can prepare for their county final on September 6.
Saltash picked up 20 points at home to Callington Thirds who are now relegated alongside Launceston who were beaten by 97 runs at home to Grampound Road Seconds.
That result also had significance for Tintagel and Saltash as it gives the Roadies (234) an outside chance of gatecrashing the top two.
For Saltash (236) to go up, they need a helping hand from Boconnoc as they sit four points adrift of Tintagel (240).
On Saturday, Saltash racked up 233 all out led by 63 from all-rounder Alex Johnson. Earlier, number three Sam Renfree made 42 from just 33 balls.
For Cally, Blaze Eigenmann (3-55) and Harvey Poad (3-42) shared six wickets, while Chris Bennett (1-20 off 9) gave little away.
Callington had to win to have any chance and reached 122-4 with Ollie Bennett (43) and Mohamed Durrani-Zubair (21) at the crease, but they slipped to 164 all out. Dave Bolland (3-18) and Joe Organ (3-40) enjoyed profitable afternoons.
Boconnoc mathematically secured their safety by thrashing mid-table South Petherwin.
Boconnoc ground their way to 195-8 led by 53 from John Niblett and thirties from Lee Penrose (31) and Rob Foot (33), before a fine new-ball spell from Colum Taylor (4-21) and Penrose (3-33) dismissed Petherwin for just 65.
