CORNWALL will take part in the Seniors County Championship 60+ 1st XI national final at Stroud next Tuesday, September 9.
Despite coming second to Wales and Gloucestershire both home and away, double successes over Devon, Dorset and Somerset, plus a win over Wiltshire (the first Wiltshire fixture was rained off) meant they qualified in third to reach the main knockout draw.
The last 16 tie saw them take on Warwickshire at Solihull CC where the hosts made 174-7 despite South Petherwin’s Paul Clements four-wicket burst.
Cornwall then cruised to an eight-wicket victory with Damian Cummins (Rosudgeon) unbeaten on 78.
The quarter-final had Essex travel down to Grampound Road.
Batting first, Cornwall put on 233, led by Jon Nance (76) with useful contributions from Hugh Rogers (Menheniot-Looe), Anton Luiten (Tideford) and Paul Clements.
A 96-run opening partnership between Richard Wilson and Mel Hussain put Cornwall on the back foot, but after surviving a confident appeal for caught behind Hussain, was bowled two balls later by Mark Southcott (Luckett).
Essex eventually needed 12 off the final over bowled by Clements, but finished six short.
The semi-final saw Cornwall take on Gloucesterhsire, a side with three England internationals.
A 139-run second wicket partnership between captain Ian Robson (117) and James Cotterill (58) had Cornwall in trouble, but they eventually restricted Gloucestershire to 262-8 from their 45 overs.
Cornwall’s chase followed a similar pattern with skipper Hugh Rogers smashing 85 from just 82 balls in a 125-run stand with Anton Luiten.
The chase was taken on by Jon Nance with a superb 63, and with Trevor Lee finishing the game with 14 from just four balls, victory was secured by five wickets with three overs to spare.
Cornwall will take on Wales in the final after they saw off Kent in their last four tie.
