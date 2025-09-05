CALLINGTON Cricket Club have announced that former Somerset leg-spinner Max Waller will stay on as head coach for the 2026 season.
The 37-year-old, who is also the head coach at Exeter University, the spin bowling and fielding coach for the Somerset Academy and was recently the assistant coach and fielding coach for London Spirit in the Women’s Hundred competition, has committed to another year at Moores Park.
Waller is no stranger to Cornish cricket, having previously played for St Just and Callington, where he was one of the club’s professionals in 2024. However, a Cornwall Cricket League rule change meant he was unable to play in the same team as this year’s captain Graham Wagg due to both having lengthy stints in the county game.
Reflecting on the news, Callington’s director of cricket Joe White said: “We are thrilled to announce that Max will continue as our head coach for the 2026 season!
“Max’s impact last year was nothing short of incredible. His passion for the game, wealth of experience, and dedication to nurturing young talent has transformed the way our youngsters play and think about cricket.
“From building confidence, to sharpening skills, Max has been at the heart of our players’ development.
“The progress made in our younger players under his guidance has been massive, and as a club we’re determined to keep that momentum going.
“Keeping Max at the club means another year of giving our future stars the best possible chance to shine!”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.