By Rod Davies at The Memorial Ground
RFU MEN’S COMMUNITY CUP COUNTIES ONE SOUTH PLATE SECOND-ROUND
Penryn 38 Saltash 0
THE Ashes bowed out of this year’s RFU Men’s Community Cup following a 38-0 defeat at Counties One Western West rivals Penryn.
This was a game too far for a much-changed Saltash side that included Ryan Thomas and Tom Knight who were making their first appearances for the senior team and several other players with limited experience.
Penryn, who are notoriously tough to beat on their own patch, started the game with the slope and wind in their favour and after early pressure crossed the Saltash line with a try within five minutes which was converted.
The visitors tried hard to contain the quick passing Penryn backs, but a break down on the left wing resulted in a try to extend the lead to 12-0.
Saltash were not able to get their game together and although managing to create some opportunities, could not put any points on the board.
A further converted try took the interval score to 19-0 in the Borough’s favour.
The second period saw early Ashes attacks without scoring, and another converted try by the hosts pulled them even further ahead after 50 minutes.
A breakaway 62nd minute converted try on the left wing cemented a convincing Penryn display, which was rounded off two minutes from the end with the final score of the match.
The inexperience in the Ashes team resulted in them not being able to gel together and contain the quick handling and fast home side, even though they tried hard.
SALTASH: Tom Knight, Will Morton, Greg Eatwell, Laurie Thomson, Jay Moriarty (capt); Billy Dover, Jack Pritchard; Ryan Simmons, Rob Walsh, Axel Nicks; Jacob Harvey, Lewis Woolaway; Ryan Thomas, Charlie Knight, Lewis Wells. Replacements: Colm Rich, Aidan Marshall, Jake Gamble.
