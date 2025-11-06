EXETER’S Ethan Roots will captain England A in their friendly against an All Blacks XV at Bath’s Recreation Ground this Saturday (1.15pm).
Roots, himself a Kiwi, has won three Test caps for England and is one of three Chiefs players who will feature in Mark Mapletoft’s starting XV.
Fellow forward Greg Fisilau will start the game alongside Roots in the England back-row, while Josh Hodge has been selected at full-back.
Head coach Mapletoft said: “Everyone’s buy-in his week has been second-to-none, squad and staff have been adaptable and prepared excellently in our unique turnaround. Building togetherness has been key, and I believe we have achieved that.
“This fixture is a challenge for our team but in equal measure, a prime opportunity for everyone to push on for senior honours. We want them to step up and take their shot this Saturday.”
The All Blacks XV come into the fixture off the back of a 33-19 win over a Barbarians side at the Gtech Community Stadium in London last Saturday afternoon.
England A side to face All Blacks XV: Josh Hodge; Noah Caluori, Angus Hall, Max Ojomoh, Ollie Hassell-Collins; Charlie Atkinson, Archie McParland; Emmanuel Iyogun, Jamie Blamire, Afolabi Fasogbon; Tom Lockett, Joe Batley; Ethan Roots (c), Tom Pearson, Greg Fisilau. Replacements: Kepu Tuipulotu, Tarek Haffar, Vilikesa Sela, Ben Bamber, Fitz Harding, Caolan Englefield, Rekeiti Ma'asi-White, Adam Radwan
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.