A SPAT has broken out on social media between two Cornwall councillors over the use of controversial rubber crumb in a new “desperately needed” community football pitch next to Truro City Football Club’s ground at Langarth.
The tussle is between local Independent member Cllr Dulcie Tudor, who says the pitch will be a dream come true for local clubs, and Green Party councillor Karen La Borde, who says she has “serious concerns” over the use of rubber crumb as an infill for the artificial pitch at Truro Sports Hub.
The matter was also raised at a Cornwall Council meeting today (Wednesday, December 3) when 10 members of the public raised their concerns about the use of the material. Many of the questions asked if the council had researched the “health implications” of using rubber crumb and if it had considered an alternative with “less risk of microplastic pollution”.
After responding in defence of its use, Cllr Leigh Frost – the Liberal Democrat leader of Cornwall Council – signed off a recommendation that a £746,057 grant from the Football Foundation is used to fund the construction of the floodlit community 3G pitch and that a contractor for its construction is procured.
The council hopes the pitch will be ready for the 2026/27 football season.
Responding to comments made by Cllr La Borde at a council meeting last week, Cllr Tudor posted on Facebook: “Cllr Karen La Borde once again put objections in the way of building the 3G community football pitch at Langarth.
“Many of you will know how many years of hard work it’s taken to get to this point where the leader of the council will officially accept £750k of funding from the Football Foundation to finally make the dream of a local pitch for Threemilestone AFC and other local clubs a reality.
“Cllr La Borde has questioned the need for this important community facility several times along the way because she objects to the all-weather material. I’ll let you know if any further delay is down to her 11th hour interjection.”
Cllr La Borde was quick to respond. She commented: “Just for clarity, I have not or ever tried to prevent the construction of a community pitch at Langarth. I have serious concerns over the use of rubber crumb as infill which is banned in Europe, Northern Ireland, many states in America – the list goes on.
“Rubber crumb is recycled old tyres and releases toxic gases in hot weather and is considered potentially carcinogenic. The most vulnerable to these gases are young people. I have asked the leader of the council, the Langarth partnership and planning officers to consider alternatives to rubber crumb. And all have been sympathetic to my concerns apart from Cllr Dulcie Tudor.”
Truro Lib Dem councillor Steven Webb interjected: “It’s my understanding the rubber crumb is banned in Europe from 2031 and it is allowed to be sold until then. A 3G pitch has eight to ten years life. So by the time that ban comes in this pitch will probably need upgrading and replacing. I get your point but let’s not say it’s banned when it hasn’t been banned yet.”
There were a range of responses by members of the public in support of both points of view.
One resident wrote: “I respect the environmental concerns, but the new 3G community pitch is something we have desperately needed for years. It will give kids and adults a safe, year-round place to play, support mental and physical health, reduce antisocial behaviour and even create local jobs and volunteering opportunities.
“This is not simply a sports pitch, it is an investment in the health, cohesion and future of our community, and is long overdue.”
Another replied to Cllr Tudor: “You should be campaigning for a 3G pitch that doesn’t use recycled crumb, rather than questioning people who highlight its known health problems.”
At an Individual Decision Day meeting today (Wednesday, December 3) – where Lib Dem / Independent cabinet members sign off decisions in public – council leader Cllr Leigh Frost was asked ten public questions about the material used for the pitch.
Mrs A Owen, of Helston, asked: “Please can you tell me why you are even contemplating putting toxic polluting rubber crumbs in places where children, adults and dogs spend time? The NHS is stretched enough. It is not necessary to add to our problems by poisoning some of us. Please don’t do this.”
Cllr Frost responded to the concerns by saying: “A good quality grass pitch can sustain six hours of use a week compared with a properly maintained artificial grass pitch (AGP) which can sustain 80 hours of use a week. AGP, therefore, provides significantly more people with the opportunity to engage in sport and physical activity.
“The floodlit community 3G pitch at Langarth has a planning consent to be open seven days a week, 13 hours a day and so can make full use of the benefits of an AGP.
“Rubber crumb is used in 3G pitches throughout Europe as it is cost effective, readily available and has good elastic properties which ensure player comfort and protection, and it is durable and is resistant to climatic degradation.”
He added: “Environmental concerns have been raised about the use of rubber crumb and have been taken seriously by the project team and Sport England. The Football Foundation is currently trialling alternative products, but their performance, durability, life cycle cost and impact on player experience is not yet known to allow them to be considered for use at this stage of the project.
“The current use of rubber crumb in the construction of 3G artificial pitches is accepted by government, Sport England, DEFRA and all of the key UK sports governing bodies on the proviso that the appropriate containment measures are in place to minimise any off-site migration of the material.”
Cllr Frost said: “The proposed pitch design of the Langarth 3G includes the recommended containment measures and a condition of the future management organisation of the facility will be to ensure that the maintenance and management regime for the pitch and its use follows Sport England’s best practice recommended guidelines.
“3G synthetic pitches generally have a ten-year lifespan and rubber crumb will not be available in Europe from 2031, meaning it will be highly likely that the current pitch surface will be replaced with an alternative pitch surface solution when it reaches the end of its lifespan.”
The redundant material will be removed by a licensed contractor and disposed of with appropriate waste regulations, he added.
Cllr Frost said that the council’s consultation had shown a large local demand for the community pitch. An operator for the pitch will be determined in the next few months.
Later in the meeting he signed off the recommendation that a capital grant from the Football Foundation of up to £746,057 is used to fund the construction of the pitch at the Truro Sports Hub and that a contractor for its construction be procured through the Football Foundation AGP Framework.
