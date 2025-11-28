CORNISH MPS are celebrating a step towards recognition of Cornwall’s unique political status, as well as Kernewek, the Cornish Language.
MPs Perran Moon, Jayne Kirkham, Anna Gelderd and Noah Law have welcomed a letter, signed by Steve Reed MP, the Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government, stating the Labour Government will be lodging a request with the Council of Europe to increase the UK’s formal recognition of the Cornish language under the European Charter for Regional or Minority Languages.
This follows consistent work by the four Labour MPs in Cornwall, including Anna Gelderd MP through her Cornish Language and Heritage (Education and Recognition) Bill, making representations to Ministers and speaking in debates since their election 18 months ago.
If this moves forward following the Government’s proposed representations, this will bring Kernewek’s recognition in line with all other Celtic languages in the British Isles, marking the recognition of the last unrecognised Celtic language in the UK. Although this is a key step in the process, importantly, this step does not make recognition final.
The letter also stated that, in recognition of Cornwall's distinct local identity and history of programme delivery across the Cornwall footprint, the Government is minded, on an exceptional basis, to work with the four Cornish MPs to explore designating Cornwall Council as a Single Foundation Strategic Authority, marking a definitive end to debates surrounding deals crossing the Tamar.
Noah Law MP, the MP for Newquay and St Austell, said: “The need for devolution in Cornwall on a Single Foundation geographic basis is a matter of broad political consensus and is something which I have been pushing for from day one, along with the powers and investment needed to realise Cornwall’s potential.
“I’m delighted to see that, despite all the claims that this couldn’t be done, or some wider South West Mayor was inevitable, our Labour Government recognises Cornwall’s right to define its own future, together with more investment on the way in the form of Fair Funding and the establishment of a publicly-owned investment fund for Cornish industries.”
Perran Moon MP, the MP for Camborne, Redruth and Hayle, said: “Since arriving in Parliament I’ve used Kernewek at the start of virtually every question I’ve asked on the floor of the House of Commons and Westminster Hall debates. I’ve spoken, chased, messaged, emailed and written to various Ministers, Private Secretaries and civil servants to demand Part 3 status.
“Such has been the focus that the Critical Minerals Minister, the Business and Trade Minister and even Chancellor Rachel Reeves spoke Kernewek in visits to Cornwall over recent months.”
This is a huge win, first and foremost to those people across Cornwall who truly care about protecting and nurturing the Cornish language. This Labour Government has listened to the four Cornish Labour MPs and delivered. I’m absolutely thrilled!”
Jayne Kirkham, the MP for Truro and Falmouth, said: “It’s really good news that Cornwall’s unique culture, heritage and language are being recognised and backed by this Labour government in a way that hasn’t happened before.”
Anna Gelderd MP, the MP for South East Cornwall, said: “I know how much this matters to local residents, and it’s something I’ve been working on for many months. It was also a central focus of my own Ten Minute Rule Bill, which brought Kernewek back to the Houses of Parliament for the first time in over 25 years.
“I’m really pleased to be working with Cornish Labour MPs and to see this Labour Government taking meaningful steps to increase protections for Kernewek, and in doing so, to safeguard and promote Cornish culture and heritage.”
