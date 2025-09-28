SOUTH WEST PENINSULA LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION
Callington Town 1 Wadebridge Town 2
CALLINGTON Town fell to a third successive defeat as Steve Flack secured victory in his first match in charge of the visitors.
Cally had not played for over a fortnight but the break failed to reignite their stuttering form.
In the opening half hour, chances were at a premium at both ends, although the visitors were better in possession.
Fin Skews got Callington’s first shot on target, but the visitors went in front on 41 minutes when a long ball forward bounced between three defenders, allowing midfielder Greg Eastman to finish past Jake Mead-Crebbin from 20 yards.
Cally’s coaching staff knew they needed to get a response at the break and got the desired effect.
They were millimetres away from levelling when Alex Jacob hit the inside of the post with a sweet volley, only for the ball to rebound clear.
Just after the hour they find the equaliser, and it was comfortably the home side’s best move of the game.
Ed Harrison slid a lovely pass into his brother Fin, who found Jacob out wide, and his zipped cross along the six-yard box was finished at the back post by Skews.
That goal gave Cally hope that they could kick on and get a winner, but didn’t create enough meaningful chances.
Wadebridge hit the woodwork from distance before we were punished when a tame effort from Aaron Goulty slipped through and found the net.
Callington pushed bodies forward in search of a second equaliser, but Wadebridge keeper Rob Rosevear was barely troubled.
The home man-of-the-match went to young Ed Harrison at full-back, who looked as composed as anyone on the pitch in possession.
Callington return to league action on Tuesday, October 7 when they welcome Bude, while Wadebridge host Falmouth Town Reserves on Saturday (October 4, 3pm).
