PLYMOUTH Argyle head coach Tom Cleverley will serve a two-match touchline suspension after being sent off during the fiery Sky Bet League One clash away to Luton Town earlier this month.
The Football Association confirmed Cleverley has also been fined £4,000 after admitting a misconduct charge relating to his behaviour during the game at Kenilworth Road on September 13.
His ban will begin this weekend when Argyle travel to face Burton Albion at the Pirelli Stadium. He will also be absent from the dugout when Ryan Lowe’s Wigan Athletic visit Home Park on October 4.
Cleverley is expected to watch tomorrow’s match from the main stand with assistant head coach Damon Lathrope and first-team coach Kevin Nancekivell taking charge in the technical area.
A statement from The FA read: “An independent Regulatory Commission has sanctioned Thomas Cleverley with misconduct following Plymouth Argyle’s EFL League One game against Luton Town FC on Saturday, September 13.
“It was alleged that the manager acted in an improper manner by repeatedly disagreeing with decisions and/or dissent and/or insulting and/or abusive words, leading to his dismissal.
“It was further alleged that he used abusive and/or insulting words towards a match official around the 72nd minute after being sent-off. Thomas Cleverley admitted the charge, and he has subsequently been sanctioned with a two-match touchline ban and a £4,000 fine.”
Cleverley, who took charge of Argyle earlier this year, will be frustrated by the setback as his side continue their battle for points in League One. His absence from the dugout comes at a key stage of the campaign, with back-to-back fixtures against Burton and promotion contenders Wigan.
The former Manchester United and England midfielder will return to the touchline for Argyle’s trip to Reading on October 8.
