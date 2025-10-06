By Kevin Marriott
SOUTH WEST PENINSULA LEAGUE PREMIER WEST
Millbrook 1 Dobwalls 1
TEENAGER Jack Ssengendo marked his debut with the goal which earned a point for Dobwalls in atrocious conditions at Jenkins Park on Friday night.
The 17-year-old was in the right place to head home skipper Kieran Owen’s 40th minute corner which gave Kev McCann’s side the lead.
Unfortunately for the away side they only held the lead for five minutes as Josh Toulson equalised on the stroke of half-time.
But the draw ended a run of three defeats for Dobwalls while it was Millbrook’s first point since winning at Wadebridge on August 29.
Dobwalls boss McCann said: “It was quite a scrappy game in very difficult conditions but we started a lot better than in recent games – competing much better, comfortable in defence while also carrying a threat going forward.”
There was not much in the way of serious efforts from either side until five minutes from half-time when Dobwalls took the lead from their first corner.
Owen delivered a pinpoint cross for the impressive Ssengendo, to head in.
Two minutes later Dobwalls’ top scorer Alex Oshinyemi was put clean through one on one with the keeper, who pulled off a great save.
McCann said, “The most annoying thing then was that we didn’t manage the last couple of minutes of the half to make sure we went in one up and it cost us.”
Millbrook won the ball, moved it forward and a skidding shot from Josh Toulson found its way into the net. It proved to be the last kick of the half.
The second half didn’t feature much good football as both teams battled hard in the wet and windy conditions with no real chances for either side and it ended 1-1.
McCann said: “My man of the match went to Matt Westall in goal – even though he didn’t have any saves to make, he controlled his area superbly, coming out at the right times and handling the ball magnificently in terrible conditions.
“Also a special mention to young Jack Ssengendo, getting his first start at this level and putting in an excellent shift.”
MILLBROOK: Josh Clark, Cam Stephens, Jason Richards, Abubacar Balde, Joe Rutherford, James Manuel (Lewis Pacey), Will Burns (Ben Waters), Josh Toulson (Alfie Cole), Will Larsen (Louis Wilson), Jayden Preece (Alfie Shannon), Lee Robinson.
DOBWALLS: Matt Westall, Jordan Bunworth, Ryan Winfield, Cameron Copp, Kieran Owen, Jack Ssengendo, Jordan Green, Dan Alford, Taran Hames, Theo Robinson, Alex Oshinyemi.
Men-of-the-match: Millbrook – Cam Stephens; Dobwalls – Jack Ssengendo.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.