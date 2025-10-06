By Tom Howe at the Laithwaite Community Stadium
ENTERPRISE NATIONAL LEAGUE (SATURDAY)
Woking 2 Truro City 2
TRURO City secured a first point away from home in the National League after an incredible late finish at Woking resulted in an entertaining 2-2 draw.
Against the run of play, the Tinners found themselves a goal behind for much of the fixture, with a first half strike from home skipper Harry Beautyman separating the two sides.
Chance after chance went begging as City pushed for a deserved equaliser, which ultimately arrived when Will Dean struck into the roof of the net 13 minutes from time to notch his third of the campaign.
The action wasn’t finished there however, as the two sides traded goals in the dying embers, with Zac Bell’s 87th minute strike cancelled out by Beautyman’s penalty just seconds later, meaning the points were shared.
The visitors often games at a furious pace and they were unlucky not to find themselves a goal to the good inside 60 seconds as Luke Jephcott’s shot whistled narrowly wide of Will Jaaskelainen’s goal.
Pressure from the visiting side was relentless however, although Christian Oxlade-Chamberlain was unable to keep his effort from the far post on target.
Despite being in the ascendancy, City found themselves a goal down midway through the half as Beautyman swept Woking ahead with a strike from inside the box.
The encounter then became something of a battle of attrition in the middle of the park. The one chance that did arrive went the way of City and saw Jaaskelainen, son of former Bolton Wanderers and Chelsea custodian Jussi, make a rather unorthodox save to deny Jephcott a crucial equaliser in the build-up to half-time as City ended the half as they had begun it.
Jaaskelainen made a miraculous stop to keep out Jephcott early in the second half, with Connor Riley-Lowe’s follow up also prevented from crossing the line by a staunch rearguard action.
City, roared on by a large travelling contingent of 195, were frustrated again as Dom Johnson-Fisher raced forward and brought another good stop out of Jaaskelainen.
The rebound fell at the feet of teammate Dean, whose fierce effort was blocked on the line by Jamie Andrews.
The Cards backline somehow survived, but they eventually buckled when Dean turned home Johnson-Fisher’s delivery into the box.
As the old adage goes, a team is at its most vulnerable right after they score and it appeared true in the immediate aftermath of the equaliser, as Dan Lavercombe was forced into two sensational saves to maintain parity and keep the home side at bay.
Having weathered that particular storm, City went back on the attack and edged ahead when Bell struck a rebound past Jaaskelainen, with the ball having cannoned off the post.
Their celebrations were short-lived however, as Lavercombe was adjudged to have committed a foul in the box, prompting referee Callum Walchester to point to the spot and allow Woking the chance of an immediate reprieve.
It was one they took, as Beautyman struck his penalty straight down the middle to equalise and bring to an end a breathless encounter.
TRURO CITY: Lavercombe, Law, Sanders, Dean, Bell, Riley-Lowe (Marsh, 69), Rooney, Johnson-Fisher, Hasani, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jephcott (Kite, 90). Subs not used: Donnellan, Kinsey, Love-Holmes, Sanogo, Stone (gk).
