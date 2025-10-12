BOSS John Askey was left with mixed emotions after his Truro City side’s 1-1 draw with AFC Totton in the FA Cup fourth qualifying round.
This result means the two teams will replay on Tuesday evening at the Truro City Stadium, for a place in round one and a potentially lucrative tie against an English Football League side.
In a typically blood and thunder cup tie, City fell behind just shy of the half hour mark when defender Tyler Cordner headed home from a corner.
The visitors had two strong penalty claims turned down in the opening stanza and spurned a number of opportunities before substitute Tylor Love-Holmes’ bullet header restored parity eight minutes from time.
But that wasn’t the end to the drama as in the dying embers, referee Paul Johnson pointed to the spot after City custodian Dan Lavercombe fouled Hisham Kasimu in the box. Up stepped fellow home replacement Jay Emmanuel-Thomas, who crashed his effort off the woodwork, with the match finishing all-square.
“The game had everything and we are disappointed to not get the win, but we have stayed in the cup,” Askey said at full-time.
“At the end we had that little bit of luck that has probably deserted us all season but it shouldn’t have come down to luck really.
“I thought that in the first half, it was all a bit strange in terms of the decisions that were being made. We had a great chance in the first half that should have ended up in the back of the net which wasn’t taken.
“Overall, we probably had three or four gilt-edged chances that we didn’t take and we dominated the game. Tylor has come on and scored a great header, but we should have had more.
“At the end, we nearly did what we did against Woking, by not dealing with a long ball and giving a penalty away. We got away with it, although we should have come away with a win.”
