St Blazey and District Snooker League latest by Geoff Hawken
LUXULYAN bounced back to form on Tuesday night (October 14) taking all five frames at Pelynt through Justin Oxenham, Ryan Bilson, Gary Spencer (32 break), Andrew Best and Harrison Burdon to go joint top of the Victory League.
Bethel A got four very good frames at Mevagissey A in some very close games. Darren Powell beat Mark Ashton for the home point with Andy Peers, Matt Green who ended Ben Prynn’s 25-game unbeaten run, Garry Stephens and Paul Baron’s black ball win over Kyle Bennetts vital for the visitors.
Darren Lock was St Neot’s only success at Tregonissey A as Kev Harris, Jason Cocks, Andrew Gooch (40 break) and Mark Paulson all winning for the home side.
St Blazey A moved joint top of the Rees League after getting all five frames at Tregonissey C who were well in four of the games.
Leigh Rosevear’s single point win against Dan Pascoe was Bethel C’s only success at Gorran Haven as they took a battering in the other four frames as the Haven moved joint top.
Bugle got their first win of the season at home to Lerryn and are expected to climb the table to make a promotion charge.
James Stephens beat Roy Bayliss for the away point as Keith Moore, Col and Dave Rundle along with Jake Moore secured the points.
Mevagissey C picked up two wins in two nights as on Monday they beat Tregonissey C by the odd frame with victories for Adrian Evans, Glyn Tamblin and Mark Ferguson with Dave Tregale and Darren Elliott replying.
Less than 24 hours later they went to Bethel B and again won by the odd frame.
Glyn Tamblin beat Neil Williams in the opener with Oliver Watson and Mark Ferguson also successful.
Darren Biggen and Terry Nicholls notched for the home side.
